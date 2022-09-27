England all-rounder Chris Woakes ready to make comeback from injury in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England all-rounder Chris Woakes ready to make comeback from injury in Pakistan

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 6:02 pm
Chris Woakes is closing in on his England return (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Chris Woakes is closing in on his England return (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Chris Woakes is closing in on a comeback in Pakistan as England’s injury problems continue to clear up ahead of next month’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Woakes missed the entirety of the home season after running himself into the ground over the course of a packed winter schedule, picking up shoulder, ankle and knee problems and undergoing surgery for the latter.

The 33-year-old was still considered important enough to his side’s tournament prospects to win a place in the 15-man squad for Australia and spent the last couple of weeks in Karachi building back his match fitness.

England’s tour continues on Wednesday in Lahore, though the fifth of seven T20s between the sides could be threatened by rain, and the Warwickshire all-rounder is finally ready to throw his hat into the ring for the first time in six months.

Moeen Ali is preparing to welcome Woakes back into the XI in Lahore.
Moeen Ali is preparing to welcome Chris Woakes back into the XI in Lahore

Mark Wood made light of a similar lay-off when he roared back to action in game three, hitting 97mph during a fearsome spell, and England’s attack would look a lot more robust with Woakes back on the pitch as well.

“There’s a good chance (he plays). He’s good,” said Moeen Ali, who continues to captain in place of another injury absentee, Jos Buttler.

“He is really looking forward to playing but he’s also been out for a long time so he wants to make sure he is completely ready.

“Until you play you don’t know if you’re ready but he is really confident, he’s happy and the medical team is happy with him so we will definitely see him.

“He is a big player for England. Woakesy is a great guy, great for the team. I have known him from such a young age and I definitely feel for him. When he is back I hope he has a good four or five years left.

Pakistan beat England
England’s T20 series with Pakistan is level at 2-2 (Anjum Naveed/AP)

“I felt sad for him in the summer when he came back in the second team and got injured because we were looking forward to having him then. I’m sure the bad days over.”

Buttler is still hoping to take the field before the series is over, though no risks will be taken with his calf, and back home in England the big-hitting Liam Livingstone (ankle) is also making cautious progress.

“I actually messaged him a couple of days ago to see how he was going. He said it’s getting there and he’s on the mend,” Moeen said.

“When you do your ankle, it’s not easy. You keep rolling it throughout your career and you’ve got to be really careful. I’ve done mine twice and I think he’s done his three times now. Jonny (Bairstow) has done his quite a lot. We’re hoping that he’s ready.

“He might be a little bit undercooked but he’ll pick it up quickly and it’s actually not been a bad thing for him to have a bit of a break.”

Moeen also gave his thoughts on the divisive run out of Charlie Dean during England Women’s final game of the summer at Lord’s.

She was dismissed at the non-striker’s end as Deepti Sharma effected a so-called ‘Mankad’ to win the match, drawing the usual controversy that accompanies such incidents.

“I don’t think I’ll ever do it unless I was really angry with someone. Even when I played cricket as a kid in the garden, it’s not my thing,” he said.

“It’s the laws and there’s nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn’t become a common thing, or something that’s regularly done. You’re not really working to get a wicket.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gloucestershire’s Jack Taylor made 67 on a frustrating day for Yorkshire at Headingley (David Davies/PA)
Yorkshire’s survival hopes dealt a blow as Gloucestershire open up 211-run lead
Sarina Wiegman has named a 24-player England squad to face the United States and Czech Republic next month (John Walton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished
Virgil van Dijk was on his bike (Nigel French/PA)
Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw – Tuesday’s sporting social
Worcester are currently in administration (David Davies/PA)
Administrators begin task of finding a buyer for Worcester
Fabian Delph is retiring (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement
Abby Dow is one of England’s most dangerous players (Paul Harding/PA)
Abby Dow pushing for World Cup start six months after breaking her leg
Young guns coming through to ease 'transition period' for Ryder Cup, believes Dunhil Links…
Gregg Berhalter is leading the USA into battle with England and Wales in Qatar (Liam McBurney/PA)
England a ‘scary’ prospect at World Cup – United States boss Gregg Berhalter
England Women’s manager Sarina Wiegman is looking ahead to next year’s World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Focus on World Cup starts now – Sarina Wiegman
The Government has indicated to the FSA that its aim is to publish a White Paper on football regulation this autumn (Adam Davy/PA)
Government White Paper on independent football regulator due in autumn, FSA told

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks