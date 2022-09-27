Abby Dow pushing for World Cup start six months after breaking her leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Abby Dow pushing for World Cup start six months after breaking her leg

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 6:03 pm
Abby Dow is one of England’s most dangerous players (Paul Harding/PA)
Abby Dow is one of England's most dangerous players (Paul Harding/PA)

Abby Dow feared she was destined to become the obligatory luckless casualty of England’s World Cup preparations as she lay on a stretcher at Gloucester stricken by a broken leg.

The wing suffered the horror injury against Wales at Kingsholm in April and when she was given an initial prognosis of nine months of rehabilitation, the 24-year-old Wasps finisher braced herself for the worst.

But the timeframe was reduced to six months, placing the World Cup back in the picture, and even that target is now beatable with a spot in the tournament opener against Fiji in Auckland on October 8 beckoning.

Abby Dow was carried from the Kingsholm pitch on a stretcher during the Six Nations match against Wales
Abby Dow was carried from the Kingsholm pitch on a stretcher during the Six Nations match against Wales (Leila Coker/PA)

“I just remember being in that tunnel and my friends and family came down,” Dow said.

“I thought I was that person who didn’t make it. You always hear the horror stories of that person who was on form and then all of a sudden they get injured and miss out.

“We’ve been building for this event for five years and the thought of ‘it’s me’ was going through my head.

“I remember crying in my hospital bed as people broke the news to me that it was extremely unlikely.

“The surgery itself was quite a big surgery and the surgeon can’t say ‘you’re going to make it.’ You can’t tell until after the surgery.

“For the first two or three or months the million dollar question was ‘am I still on track to make it?’

“Almost having people say it was a possibility from it being unlikely to very likely and then to being selected has made it a very fortunate transition, but it’s not been good for my stress levels!”

Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton said it was a “bigger gamble not to take her” when including Dow in his World Cup squad, believing the cutting edge she provides the team as essential.

“There is a slight plan in pencil that I could be available for the first game, but I also need to perform because this is a performance environment,” Dow said.

“I’m just really trying to transition out of that S&C part and actually growing as a rugby player, not just growing a leg!”

