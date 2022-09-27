Yorkshire’s survival hopes dealt a blow as Gloucestershire open up 211-run lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yorkshire’s survival hopes dealt a blow as Gloucestershire open up 211-run lead

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 7:49 pm
Gloucestershire’s Jack Taylor made 67 on a frustrating day for Yorkshire at Headingley (David Davies/PA)
Gloucestershire’s Jack Taylor made 67 on a frustrating day for Yorkshire at Headingley (David Davies/PA)

Yorkshire’s LV= Insurance County Championship survival hopes were dealt a blow at Headingley as Gloucestershire opened up a second-innings lead of 211 runs with four wickets remaining.

Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar inspired Gloucestershire on the second day, claiming five of seven morning wickets as Yorkshire, replying to a first-innings 190, slipped from 80 for three overnight to 183 all out.

Gloucestershire’s second innings slipped to 74 for five as 13 wickets fell in the day, but they recovered to close on 204 for six thanks to sixth-wicket pair Ollie Price (54 not out) and Jack Taylor (67).

Yorkshire came into the game with a 15-point cushion over second-bottom Warwickshire, knowing a maximum 10 points would seal Division One safety, but they have so far taken only three.

Warwickshire, who must win to have any chance of avoiding relegation, endured a frustrating second day at Edgbaston, where Hampshire trail by 268 runs with 10 wickets remaining.

Home opener Rob Yates (104) completed his seventh first-class century as Warwickshire declared on 272 for four and the visitors reached four without loss in reply before the close.

With Yorkshire in jeopardy, the escape hatch is still ajar for the 2021 champions, who have enough bonus points to overhaul the White Rose, but Warwickshire still need to win this match.

Kent secured their Division One survival at Canterbury by reaching 405 for seven, a lead of 203, in reply to Somerset’s 202 all out.

Kent have already taken all eight available bonus points and second-bottom Warwickshire’s declaration means they can now only overhaul Yorkshire.

Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy (94) top-scored for his side, but added just one to his overnight score, while Kent’s Nathan Gilchrist took a career-best six for 61.

Kent openers Tawanda Muyeye (85) and Zak Crawley (79) then responded with an opening stand of 176. Ollie Robinson made 52 in his last match before he joins Durham.

Northamptonshire trail Essex by 231 runs with eight wickets remaining after closing on 32 for two on a rain-affected second day at Wantage Road.

With only 29 overs bowled, Essex tail-ender Ben Allison hit a career-best 69 not out after resuming on 37 as the visitors were all out for 263.

Allison then took the wicket of Ricardo Vasconcelos as Northamptonshire struggled in reply in bowler-friendly conditions.

Lancashire’s Keaton Jennings fell agonisingly short of a double century at Old Trafford, where Surrey trail by 389 runs with five wickets remaining.

Jennings was dismissed lbw by Jamie Overton for 199 and George Balderson was last man out four runs shy of his maiden first-class century as Lancashire put on 512 for their first innings. Surrey closed on 123 for five in reply.

In Division Two, Nottinghamshire closed in on the title by racking up 662 for five declared against Durham – the seventh highest total in their 181-year history.

After Haseeb Hameed and Matt Montgomery posted centuries on day one – Montgomery extended his maiden ton to 178 – Lyndon James’ career-best 164 not out and skipper Steven Mullaney’s 136 kept the Durham attack toiling.

Durham closed on 53 for two in reply, 609 behind, as fading light forced an early close for the second day running.

Chris Cooke (141) and Shubman Gill (119) both made impressive hundreds as Glamorgan piled up 533 for eight in their must-win game against Sussex at Hove.

Sussex responded positively on the second day and were 86 for one when bad light forced the players off with 13 overs still to be bowled after there had been two short rain delays earlier in the day.

Glamorgan need to win to have any chance of overhauling Middlesex and claiming the second promotion place.

Billy Godleman (158 not out) and Luis Reece (116) shared an opening stand of 251 as Derbyshire severely dented bottom club Leicestershire’s chances of ending their winless run this season.

Derbyshire ended the second day at the Incora County Ground in a commanding position on 356 for two to lead by 107.

Middlesex will resume on 146 for two on the third day at New Road, a deficit of 79 runs after Toby Roland-Jones (four for 50) and Ryan Higgins (three for 52) helped restrict hosts Worcestershire to 225 all out.

Visiting pair Pieter Malan (68 not out) and Max Holden (35 not out) have shared in an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 73.

