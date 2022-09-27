Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 10:48 pm
Jude Bellingham, left, and Declan Rice, right, have been forming a partnership in the England midfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Jude Bellingham, left, and Declan Rice, right, have been forming a partnership in the England midfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Declan Rice has hailed Jude Bellingham as the best teenager in world football – and backed him to dominate the England midfield for the next 15 years.

Bellingham, 19, was a standout performer for England during their two Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

A 1-0 loss in Milan and a 3-3 Wembley draw with Germany were the final two games before England’s World Cup campaign begins in less than eight weeks.

While manager Gareth Southgate and a number of his players faced stinging criticism as England’s winless run stretched to six games, Bellingham shone in the heart of the side.

The Borussia Dortmund man will now be in a favourable position to start the World Cup opener against Iran and he has certainly done enough to impress Rice.

“He’s 19 but he’s got the body of a 28-year-old, he’s a man,” said the West Ham skipper.

“He thinks like a man, plays like a man and shows personality and character. He’s the future of English football to come for the next 15 years if he wants to be.

“He is a top lad as well, really pushes you on on the pitch. We push each other on and it’s a privilege to play next to him.

“We’re totally different players and I feel like as a 19-year-old, I don’t think I’ve seen anyone as good as he is for 19.

“I look at a lot of 19-year-olds, whether it’s at a club, around the world, around the country, to have the whole package it’s a hard thing to have and I feel like he’s got that.”

Rice is four years Bellingham’s senior and is now aiming for a lengthy partnership alongside the former Birmingham youngster.

Rice battled against a strong Germany midfield.
Declan Rice battled against a strong Germany midfield (Alastair Grant/AP)

“I’m still only 23 – obviously I’ve been around and played so many more games than he has in my career, but you can just tell, as a 19-year-old, what he brings to the team already, the energy he’s got,” added Rice.

“He can play in a holding role, he can play as an eight, he can play as 10. He can play anywhere in midfield and I know he’s going to be crucial for us.

“Every place is up for grabs but every time I play with Jude we’re building that connection and I say to him, ‘you go and bomb on and do your attacking stuff and I’ll sit here and defend for you’. So we’re getting that good connection, he’s great to play with.

“He’s a man – you can see it when he plays for Dortmund, how he gets around the pitch.

“Even little things, as a 19-year-old you’re scared to talk to the referee but he’s in the referee’s face demanding answers, demanding decisions and he leaves himself on the pitch constantly.”

Rice and Bellingham stood up to be counted as England fought back from two goals behind to lead 3-2 against Germany before ultimately being pegged back.

England manager Gareth Southgate has come under scrutiny over recent games.
England manager Gareth Southgate has come under scrutiny over recent games (John Walton/PA)

The commitment from England’s players to drag themselves back into the contest will give Southgate some comfort heading into the World Cup, with Rice insisting it was proof the squad are still behind the manager.

“One hundred per cent,” he replied when asked if the comeback showed the players are backing Southgate.

“I think you see how we fight for him, what we’ve done in the previous tournament under him, we feel like we are building something.

“We’re sticking with a formation that needs work, we’re working on that in training all the time, but you see in the first half we missed some clear-cut chances again but in the second half we scored some great goals and in the end, I think we should have come away with a win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Moeen Ali was disappointed with England’s batting performance in defeat by Pakistan (Tim Goode/PA)
We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Moeen Ali hit 51 for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England
A general view of Betfred branded Super League balls (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG?
Will Rhodes’ side are battling against relegation (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on
Henry criticised the speed of VAR decisions (Nick Potts/PA)
Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry
St Helens won Super League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped
James Tavernier is relishing Rangers’ return to action (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier
Pep Guardiola surprised a City employee (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social
Denmark’s World Cup kit has been designed as a protest against World Cup host nation Qatar (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's 99 Bar and Kitchen is already known for its cocktails. Image: 99 Bar and Kitchen.
From cocktails to coffee: Aberdeen bar will have 'window service' and roasted beans from…
0
Storm Arwen Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.
Storm Arwen destruction used as chance to 'enhance and protect natural heritage' at Crathes…
0
BEAR Scotland - A83 Rest and Be Thankful - Debris on the road following multiple landslips.
Argyll and Bute Council to hear call for swift action on A83 Rest and…
0
findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0

Editor's Picks