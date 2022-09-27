Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 10:52 pm
England Under-21s’ Conor Gallagher scored in the 3-1 win over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
England Under-21s’ Conor Gallagher scored in the 3-1 win over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boss Lee Carsley hailed Conor Gallagher’s attitude as the England Under-21s star looks to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans.

The Chelsea midfielder scored in Tuesday’s 3-1 friendly win over Germany in Sheffield.

Folarin Balogun and Cole Palmer also netted at Bramall Lane as the Young Lions made it successive wins after last week’s 2-0 victory in Italy.

Gallagher, who has four senior caps, dropped back to the Under-21 fold this month and with boss Southgate naming his World Cup squad in October, Carsley has been impressed with the 22-year-old.

“It’s testament to Conor with the way he has approached this camp,” Carsley said. “No sign of any disappointment or problems. He has been really positive, trained really well. His application has been great.

“We’ll focus more on Conor because he’s played in the seniors, but they all need to keep pushing themselves and putting themselves in the window.

“The way you do that is playing well for the 21s and carrying on your form at the clubs.”

England went behind 10 minutes before the break when Felix Nmecha headed in from six yards but, after James Garner hit the crossbar, Balogun levelled after 41 minutes.

Gallagher put the Young Lions ahead just two minutes into the second half when he fired in Anthony Gordon’s cross from close range.

Arsenal’s Balogun, on loan at Reims, and Garner went close to a third but it was Manchester City’s Palmer who made it 3-1 in stoppage time, running on to Oliver Skipp’s pass and finding the bottom corner.

Carsley added: “They have been high quality opposition, but they are friendlies. I expect a totally different intensity playing in the Euros.

“It was a really tough challenge. We spoke about it before, we knew it was going to be difficult against tier one opposition.

“We tried a few things which has given us food for thought, we want to be a bit more unpredictable with systems and the way we press teams. It was a good solid 10 days.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Moeen Ali was disappointed with England’s batting performance in defeat by Pakistan (Tim Goode/PA)
We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Moeen Ali hit 51 for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England
A general view of Betfred branded Super League balls (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG?
Will Rhodes’ side are battling against relegation (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on
Henry criticised the speed of VAR decisions (Nick Potts/PA)
Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry
St Helens won Super League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped
James Tavernier is relishing Rangers’ return to action (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier
Pep Guardiola surprised a City employee (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social
Denmark’s World Cup kit has been designed as a protest against World Cup host nation Qatar (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's 99 Bar and Kitchen is already known for its cocktails. Image: 99 Bar and Kitchen.
From cocktails to coffee: Aberdeen bar will have 'window service' and roasted beans from…
0
Storm Arwen Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.
Storm Arwen destruction used as chance to 'enhance and protect natural heritage' at Crathes…
0
BEAR Scotland - A83 Rest and Be Thankful - Debris on the road following multiple landslips.
Argyll and Bute Council to hear call for swift action on A83 Rest and…
0
findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0

Editor's Picks