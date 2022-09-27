Wales confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 12:03 am
Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock missed last month’s crunch World Cup qualifiers (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock missed last month’s crunch World Cup qualifiers (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales are confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action after missing the final qualifying double-header earlier this month.

Fishlock, Wales’ most-capped footballer with 134 appearances, has been named in a 26-strong squad for the first of three potential play-off ties against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on October 6.

The 35-year-old midfielder has played just over half an hour for her American club OL Reign since missing Wales’ concluding group games against Greece and Slovenia through injury.

Wales v Slovenia – 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying – Group I – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger has named a 26-strong squad for the World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Simon Galloway/PA)

Wales manager Gemma Grainger said: “From the moment she left us we contacted the club to make sure Jess was put in the centre of everything.

“These two weeks we want to look after her, as we did the last camp, to make sure she was in the middle of all our decisions.

“She’s had a fantastic time at her club since as they’ve secured a play-off spot.

“Jess has got a game this weekend, and then she’ll be jumping on that flight, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing her.”

Fishlock’s creativity was missed as Wales drew 0-0 with Slovenia in Cardiff to secure a World Cup play-off place.

But Grainger insisted it was the right decision to omit Fishlock from such a huge occasion, saying: “The important thing for us as a team is making the right decisions, and we won’t put our players at risk.

“The most important thing was what was right for Jess, for Wales, and for the club itself.

“Being at the stage she is in her career, we have to take care of her because her playing as long as she can is our number one priority.”

Veteran Aston Villa forward Natasha Harding is unavailable for personal reasons and replaced in the squad by Bristol City’s Chloe Bull.

The 103-times capped Harding has a senior leadership role within the group, but Grainger is confident the void created by her absence can be filled.

She said: “We have many players who have leadership qualities, on and off the pitch.

“Tash is one of them, but through this campaign we’ve had different players at different times.

“It gives us great confidence in our preparations, knowing the strength in the team. We’re in a really good position.”

Wales Women v Russia Women – FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup – Qualifying – Group One – Newport Stadium
Wales are without Natasha Harding (left) for their World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina due to personal reasons (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales are favourites to progress to a second play-off round away to Switzerland on October 11.

The two best-ranked play-off final winners will secure places at the 2023 World Cup, with the other victorious side going into inter-continental play-offs.

Wales are likely to be in the inter-continental play-offs in February should they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland.

Over 9,000 tickets have already been sold for the Bosnia and Herzegovina tie at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It has put Wales on track to beat their record attendance for a women’s home game, eclipsing the 12,741 crowd that saw the Slovenia draw on September 6.

Editor's Picks