Jack Hendry thanks Scotland boss Steve Clarke for having confidence in him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Hendry thanks Scotland boss Steve Clarke for having confidence in him

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 11:37 am
Scotland’s Jack Hendry happy at international level (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Scotland’s Jack Hendry happy at international level (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Jack Hendry believes he is made for international football and is grateful that Scotland boss Steve Clarke is in agreement.

The 27-year-old defender has struggled for domestic game time this season, playing just seven minutes for Serie A side Cremonese, on loan from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, where he started once.

Clarke praised him for playing every minute of Scotland’s Nations League triple header which, after home wins over Ukraine and Republic of Ireland, ended with a hard-fought goalless draw against The Blue and Yellow in Krakow on Tuesday night.

The point meant Scotland finished top of Group B1 which brought promotion to the elite level of the next Nations League, a place among the second seeds for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and a guaranteed play-off spot to qualify for that tournament should they need it.

Hendry said: “Unfortunately the game time this season for different reasons has not been there so it was a big ask to come in and I am really thankful for the manager for putting the trust in me to play me and hopefully I repaid him.

“It was three big performances from the team and it’s brilliant that we managed to make him proud and the nation proud.

“I believe in my ability and it is about having the backing of the manager. I feel that I have that with the gaffer and I am extremely thankful for it.

“He is a top-class manager and when someone like that puts trust in me it gives me a lot of confidence.

Ukraine v Scotland – UEFA Nations League – League B1 – Stadion Cracovii
Steve Clarke (left) watched his defence shut out the Ukrainians (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“I know that I can play at this level and compete, this is kind of where I belong, on this stage and for him to know that gives me great confidence.

“My fitness was fine. I have been working on that aspect.

“Even though I have not been getting the minutes I have been working away in the background making sure that if this moment came up I was ready to take it because I am representing my country and I don’t want to let them down.

“When you grow up you want to play for your national team and I am extremely proud when I go out there and play.

“It is massive for me, it is massive for my family, every time I pull on that jersey.

“I wasn’t feeling great, there was a virus going about the camp so me and a few boys weren’t feeling the best but I think it shows the grit and determination of the group to go out there and get a result.”

Hendry believes his move to Serie A will in time prove to be beneficial to his development.

The former Dundee, Celtic and KV Oostende player said: “I have a new challenge in Serie A, it is a really exciting chapter in my career and it will be amazing for me.

“It is a league that really improves defenders and that is one of the reasons I have gone to play there.

“It is a different test for a team that is maybe in the bottom half of the table and hopefully I can add a lot of value to that team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester captain Ted Hill wants his team-mates to have a Plan B (David Davies/PA)
Ted Hill: Worcester players all want club to survive but need ‘Plan B in…
Dalian Atkinson was killed in August 2016 (PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
Joe Batley in action for Worcester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Worcester’s Joe Batley aiming to overcome adversity again after beating cancer
Stevie Crawford is Dundee United’s new assistant (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee Utd assistant Stevie Crawford ‘excited’ by return to full-time coaching
High-profile instances of abuse have occurred in a variety of sports in recent years, including British gymnastics (Nigel French/PA)
Exclusion threat should be written into coaching licences, says abuse survivor
Tyson Fury, left, risks “riling the hopes of a nation” by not fighting Anthony Joshua, right, according to one former boxer (PA)
Johnny Nelson: Fury becoming ‘boy that cried wolf’ after calling off Joshua bout
Domestic rugby league could be set for a revamp under new proposals (Richard Sellers/PA).
Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled
Giorgos Giakoumakis is nursing an injury (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Giorgos Giakoumakis giving Celtic cause for concern ahead of Motherwell clash
Rio Ferdinand has questioned the reaction of football’s leading authorities in the face of racism (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident

More from Press and Journal

Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0

Editor's Picks