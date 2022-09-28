PA Sport Trivia (29/09/2022)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PA Sport Trivia (29/09/2022)

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 11:41 am
PA Sport Trivia (29/09/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Lance Gibbs (cricket) – former West Indies off-spinner, born 1934.

Lynne Thomas (cricket) – Llanelli-born former cricketer who played 10 Tests and 12 one-day internationals for England between 1966 and 1979, born 1939.

David Steele (cricket) – former Northamptonshire and England batter, born 1941.

Gareth Davies (rugby union) – former Wales captain and fly-half, born 1955.

Lord Sebastian Coe (athletics) – Olympic 1500 metres champion in 1980 and 1984, chairman of the London 2012 Olympic Games organising committee and current president of athletics’ global governing body World Athletics, born 1956.

Chris Broad (cricket) – former England and Nottinghamshire batter, now an International Cricket Council referee, born 1957.

Mark Nicholas (cricket) – former Hampshire captain, now a broadcaster and writer, born 1957.

Kelvin Davis (soccer) – former Southampton, Ipswich, Luton, Wimbledon and Sunderland goalkeeper, born 1976.

Andriy Shevchenko (soccer) – former Ukraine coach who played for Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea and AC Milan, born 1976.

Michael Carberry (cricket) – former England and Hampshire batter, born 1980.

Rikki Clarke (cricket) – former England, Surrey and Warwickshire all-rounder, born 1981.

Amy Williams (skeleton) – gold medallist at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, born 1982.

Per Mertesacker (soccer) – former Germany and Arsenal defender, born 1984.

Lauren James (soccer) – Chelsea and England forward, born 2001.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1971: Chelsea inflicted an 8-0 defeat on Luxembourg’s Jeunesse Hautcharage in the first leg of their European Cup Winners’ Cup match. The Blues won the second leg, at Stamford Bridge, 13-0 on their way to a European club record aggregate victory of 21-0.

1981: Bill Shankly died. The former Liverpool manager took the Reds out of Division Two in 1962 and transformed them into one of the most famous sides in the world.

2002: Europe regained the Ryder Cup by beating the United States at The Belfry, Ireland’s Paul McGinley sinking a dramatic 18-foot putt on the final green to halve his crucial singles match with Jim Furyk.

2010: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ijaz Butt withdrew match-fixing allegations against England players and claimed there was a “misunderstanding” with the England and Wales Cricket Board over his comments. Butt had been quoted as saying England players had taken “enormous” sums to lose the third one-day international against Pakistan earlier in the month.

2011: England kicking coach Dave Alred and fitness specialist Paul Stridgeon were suspended by the Rugby Football Union from the World Cup Pool B decider against Scotland after they were found to have illegally switched balls during the 67-3 victory over Romania.

2015: The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s ethics committee banned former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner from taking part in any football-related activity at national and international level for life.

2016: Barnsley sacked assistant boss Tommy Wright after he was named in a Daily Telegraph investigation alleging corruption in football, while the newspaper claimed Southampton assistant manager Eric Black gave undercover reporters advice on how to bribe officials at other clubs. An investigation by Southampton later cleared Black of any wrongdoing.

2021: Twelve-time world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from the sport and turned his attention to a presidential run in his native Philippines.

PA SPORT SELECTED TV LISTINGS

Today (Thursday, September 29)

GOLF: DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1200; LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic – Sky Sports Golf 1730, Sky Sports Main Event 1830; PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf 2030.

SNOOKER: British Open – ITV4 1245.

GRIDIRON: NFL, Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL 0000 (Fri).

BASEBALL: MLB, Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox – BT Sport 1 1800.

Tomorrow (Friday, September 30)

SOCCER: Championship, Hull v Luton – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football 1930.

CRICKET: Sixth T20, Pakistan v England – Sky Sports Cricket 1500, Sky Sports Main Event 1515.

MOTOR RACING: Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, first practice – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 1030, second practice – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 1345.

RUGBY UNION: URC, Bulls v Connacht – Premier Sports 2 1725, Ulster v Leinster – Premier Sports 1 1900, BBC Two NI 1915, Cardiff v Lions – Premier Sports 2 1930; Premiership, Newcastle v Bristol – BT Sport 1 1900.

GOLF: DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1200; LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic – Sky Sports Golf 1730; PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship – Sky Sports Golf 2030, Sky Sports Main Event 2230.

SNOOKER: British Open – ITV4 1245.

BASEBALL: MLB, Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds – BT Sport 4 1900.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Who won the Rugby League World Cup in 2017?

2. In cricket, which domestic team does England all-rounder Charlie Dean play for?

3. At the end of game week three, which two NFL teams remained undefeated?

4. Manchester City forward Erling Haaland leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with how many goals?

5. In rugby union, who won the inaugural Women’s Rugby World Cup in 1991?

6. At which golf course is the Masters always held?

7. Fernando Alonso will join which Formula One team next season?

8. How many Olympic gold medals did Serena Williams win in total?

9. Scotland midfielder Kim Little is the captain of which Women’s Super League club?

10. Who is the world record holder in the men’s marathon?

ANSWERS: 1. Australia; 2. Southern Vipers; 3. Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles; 4. 11; 5. United States; 6. Augusta National; 7. Aston Martin; 8. Four; 9. Arsenal; 10. Eliud Kipchoge.

Editor's Picks