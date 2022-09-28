Giorgos Giakoumakis giving Celtic cause for concern ahead of Motherwell clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giorgos Giakoumakis giving Celtic cause for concern ahead of Motherwell clash

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 1:27 pm
Giorgos Giakoumakis is nursing an injury (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Giorgos Giakoumakis is nursing an injury (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Giorgos Giakoumakis is doubtful for Celtic’s cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell as the Scottish champions assess a raft of players following the international break.

The striker was in the Greece squad but an issue with his leg meant he was not deemed fit enough to feature in their Nations League matches against Cyprus or Northern Ireland.

Greece coach Gus Poyet does not expect Giakoumakis to be available for the Hoops this Saturday as they look to get back on track following their recent defeat by St Mirren.

“He had a small problem and we couldn’t risk him,” Poyet said after the 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in Athens on Tuesday.

“I don’t know how long. I think it’s not going to be long out, but if you ask me now, I don’t think he will play at the weekend in Scotland. So he was not fit to play.”

Giakoumakis is not the only attacking player returning to Glasgow with an injury concern. Japan forward Daizen Maeda was substituted at half-time in Friday’s friendly against the USA with a thigh problem and was not fit enough to make the squad for Tuesday’s match against Ecuador.

In addition, Sead Haksabanovic was taken off after 32 minutes of Montenegro’s 2-0 Nations League defeat at home to Finland on Monday, while David Turnbull withdrew from the Scotland squad last week due to the ankle injury he sustained against St Mirren.

Manager Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for encouraging news on the fitness of all four players over the coming days as his team prepare to embark on a gruelling run of 13 matches, including four Champions League fixtures, in just six weeks between this weekend and the World Cup break in November.

The Hoops also have issues at centre-back, with Cameron Carter-Vickers withdrawing from the USA squad when he “pulled up a bit sore” during training prior to the St Mirren game. Reports suggest the influential American is unlikely to be fit for this weekend.

Sweden defender Carl Starfelt is still working his way back from the knee injury he sustained against Rangers at the start of September.

