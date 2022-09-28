Exclusion threat should be written into coaching licences, says abuse survivor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Exclusion threat should be written into coaching licences, says abuse survivor

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 2:31 pm
High-profile instances of abuse have occurred in a variety of sports in recent years, including British gymnastics (Nigel French/PA)
High-profile instances of abuse have occurred in a variety of sports in recent years, including British gymnastics (Nigel French/PA)

Coaching licences and contracts must contain provisions for permanent exclusion from a sport where an individual is found guilty of any form of abuse, a survivor has said.

Former athlete Mhairi Maclennan suffered abuse at the hands of her coach John Lees, who was subsequently banned from coaching for life by British Athletics.

Maclennan has now co-founded Kyniska Advocacy to campaign for the protection of women in sport.

She believes physical, sexual and emotional abuse is “endemic” in sport and insists the right level of deterrent needs to exist to protect athletes.

“When these types of policies are written into, for example, a coaching licence, people are aware of what they’re signing up to, that if they break that clause, that’s it,” she said at the ‘Is Sport Safe? Stamping Out Abuse In Sport’ webinar on Wednesday.

“I do believe that when we are playing with people’s safety, well-being and mental health, we shouldn’t take risks, the risk is too high.

“There’s not just an emotional cost for that individual athlete. There’s an emotional toll on everybody around them, their family, friends, and then there’s the financial cost on sports governing bodies.

“The stories are piling up and it is difficult to grasp the scale of the problem without feeling overwhelmed. Sport fails to recognise that abuse in sport Is endemic, and this has to change.”

Maclennan talked about the unique issues around safeguarding in sport – how coaches and others in positions of trust can seem untouchable and are hero-worshipped, the tight-knit social circles in sport which make reporting so difficult, and the fear athletes have of ‘rocking the boat’, and potentially damaging their own careers and lives and those of the people they love by speaking out.

She said the focus has often been on protecting children but that those over 18, including many with disabilities and especially adult women, needed stronger protection.

“While new and crucial policies like the positions of trust legislation, which prohibit relationships between coaches and athletes under 18, are really welcome and incredibly important, they do fail to protect young adults,” she said.

“The sad thing is that if this legislation had ever been suggested to cover all ages, it would never have come into law.”

A variety of Olympic sports have held inquiries over allegations of athlete mistreatment in recent years, including cycling and gymnastics.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who five years ago called for the creation of a sport ombudsman created by Government to hold governing bodies to account for their duty of care provision, was asked whether anyone had looked at the cost per abuse survivor of each Olympic and Paralympic medal.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has called for the creation of an ombudsman to ensure sports carry out their duty of care to all participants
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has called for the creation of an ombudsman to ensure sports carry out their duty of care to all participants (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“No, but we should,” she added at the webinar.

“What I would say though is that if you add up the cost of all the reviews – cycling, canoeing and then the ones that aren’t public, plus the Whyte Review, it costs a lot of money.”

The Whyte Review focused on abuse allegations in gymnastics. Eloise Jotischky, who was the first athlete to reach a legal settlement and receive an apology from British Gymnastics concerning the abuse she suffered, also spoke at the webinar.

She said she had been subjected to “ritual humiliation, verbal harassment, bullying and body-shaming” and added: “This is not a bad-apple problem. This is systemic and this was allowed to happen because of a refusal to accept responsibility amongst the top layers of the governing body.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester captain Ted Hill wants his team-mates to have a Plan B (David Davies/PA)
Ted Hill: Worcester players all want club to survive but need ‘Plan B in…
Dalian Atkinson was killed in August 2016 (PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
Joe Batley in action for Worcester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Worcester’s Joe Batley aiming to overcome adversity again after beating cancer
Stevie Crawford is Dundee United’s new assistant (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee Utd assistant Stevie Crawford ‘excited’ by return to full-time coaching
Tyson Fury, left, risks “riling the hopes of a nation” by not fighting Anthony Joshua, right, according to one former boxer (PA)
Johnny Nelson: Fury becoming ‘boy that cried wolf’ after calling off Joshua bout
Domestic rugby league could be set for a revamp under new proposals (Richard Sellers/PA).
Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled
Giorgos Giakoumakis is nursing an injury (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Giorgos Giakoumakis giving Celtic cause for concern ahead of Motherwell clash
Rio Ferdinand has questioned the reaction of football’s leading authorities in the face of racism (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident
Rory McIlroy's disappointment at not winning The 150th Open has faded with perspective, he says.
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…

More from Press and Journal

Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0

Editor's Picks