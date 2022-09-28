Ted Hill: Worcester players all want club to survive but need ‘Plan B in place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ted Hill: Worcester players all want club to survive but need ‘Plan B in place’

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 4:09 pm
Worcester captain Ted Hill wants his team-mates to have a Plan B (David Davies/PA)
Worcester captain Ted Hill wants his team-mates to have a Plan B (David Davies/PA)

Club captain Ted Hill accepts that Worcester players will require a “Plan B” given the huge uncertainty surrounding Warriors’ future.

Administrators Begbies Traynor are continuing to try and find a buyer for the suspended Gallagher Premiership outfit.

Worcester’s debts total more than than £25million, including at least £6m in unpaid tax, while owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have been accused of asset-stripping the club.

Ted Hill
Ted Hill, centre, at this season’s Gallagher Premiership launch (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Warriors’ Premiership game against Gloucester on Saturday is off, with their next fixture scheduled at home to Harlequins on October 8.

Two consortiums, one involving former Worcester chief executive Jim O’Toole, are understood to have expressed interest in buying the club out of administration.

Warriors failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll, which resulted in them being suspended from all competitions.

The next wages payment day is on Friday. If players do not receive their September salaries, then they can move elsewhere after completing a subsequent two-week notice period.

While England international Hill says “everyone wants everything to work out at Worcester,” he acknowledges the wider situation.

“People at this current moment in time are going to have to be doing their due diligence because they don’t know what is happening in the future,” Hill told the PA news agency.

“Boys are having to make sure that a Plan B is in place. Everyone wants everything to work out at Worcester, but at the end of the day, we are professional players.

“I think people will be being advised by their agents about what is the best thing to be doing going forward. First and foremost, we want Warriors to work out and for it to be moving in the right direction.

“We are all hoping we can be back as quickly as possible. We have all got everything crossed and are relatively positive that we can be back playing again soon, hopefully.”

Worcester players are training individually or in small groups this week, although away from the Warriors’ Sixways Stadium as no public liability insurance is in place.

Hill added: “Mentally, it is very tough. It has been difficult for all of us.

“We’ve had games where we’ve had meetings beforehand about whether there is insurance in place, ‘is the game going ahead?’ It has not been easy for anyone: players, staff, families. It affects a lot of people.

Worcester
Worcester players at the final whistle following victory over Newcastle in their last game before suspension (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We understand there is a lot to do to get back where we want to be.

“But you have to be positive in some ways – we are optimistic – otherwise you end up being in a miserable state. We are trying to push the positivity, but we also understand the seriousness of the situation.

“Hopefully, the administrator can do all the right things, hopefully, buyers who we believe are out there will come in and help the club out.

“It is a massive part of the community, and people are desperate for it to be back to its former glory.”

Rob Baxter
Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter (Adam Davy/PA)

Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter, meanwhile, believes a complex situation at Worcester could take its time to be resolved.

Baxter said: “On the whole, the situation at Worcester appears so complicated that I don’t think anyone is predicting a fast outcome there.

“I think it is probably going to shock some people the time it is going to take to work through.

“There are no fast answers, no fast solutions, and if there are no quick solutions it is hard to see them playing any more part in the Premiership season, I would say.

“I am not sitting here thinking this is something that is going to get sorted out in two or three weeks’ time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Denmark’s World Cup kit has been designed as a protest against World Cup host nation Qatar (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record
Mark Wood was the star of the show again in Pakistan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mark Wood stars with his fierce pace as England restrict Pakistan total
Sir Mo Farah has pulled out of the London Marathon due to a hip injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Sir Mo Farah to miss London Marathon after sustaining hip injury
Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his Open frustration at St Andrews this week (Adam Davy/PA)
Rory McIlroy bemoans ‘ugly year’ and seeks solution to divide in golf world
Alex Albon says he is hopeful of taking part in Singapore this weekend (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon ready to race in Singapore Grand Prix after health scare
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (left) celebrates Nations League promotion (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
What next for Scotland after winning promotion to Nations League Group A?
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
Dalian Atkinson was killed in August 2016 (PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
Joe Batley in action for Worcester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Worcester’s Joe Batley aiming to overcome adversity again after beating cancer

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Worcester captain Ted Hill wants his team-mates to have a Plan B (David Davies/PA)
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0

Editor's Picks