Alex Albon ready to race in Singapore Grand Prix after health scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Albon ready to race in Singapore Grand Prix after health scare

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 4:33 pm
Alex Albon says he is hopeful of taking part in Singapore this weekend (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon says he is hopeful of taking part in Singapore this weekend (David Davies/PA)

Alex Albon will take part in this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, three weeks after he suffered respiratory failure and was left on a ventilator.

The London-born Williams driver endured complications from surgery when he was sidelined from the last round in Italy with appendicitis.

But the 26-year-old insists he is ready to return to his Williams cockpit, despite Sunday’s race in the humidity of Singapore considered among the hardest challenges of the year.

“My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal, but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar,” said Albon.

“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

“It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”

Albon, who races under the Thai flag because of his mother Kankamol’s nationality, fell unwell in Monza and was replaced by the team’s reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries.

The Dutchman, 27, finished an impressive ninth to score points on his F1 debut.

De Vries is on standby if Albon is unable to race on the sport’s first return to Singapore since the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Denmark’s World Cup kit has been designed as a protest against World Cup host nation Qatar (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record
Mark Wood was the star of the show again in Pakistan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mark Wood stars with his fierce pace as England restrict Pakistan total
Sir Mo Farah has pulled out of the London Marathon due to a hip injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Sir Mo Farah to miss London Marathon after sustaining hip injury
Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his Open frustration at St Andrews this week (Adam Davy/PA)
Rory McIlroy bemoans ‘ugly year’ and seeks solution to divide in golf world
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (left) celebrates Nations League promotion (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
What next for Scotland after winning promotion to Nations League Group A?
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
Worcester captain Ted Hill wants his team-mates to have a Plan B (David Davies/PA)
Ted Hill: Worcester players all want club to survive but need ‘Plan B in…
Dalian Atkinson was killed in August 2016 (PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
Joe Batley in action for Worcester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Worcester’s Joe Batley aiming to overcome adversity again after beating cancer

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Alex Albon says he is hopeful of taking part in Singapore this weekend (David Davies/PA)
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0

Editor's Picks