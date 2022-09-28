Sir Mo Farah to miss London Marathon after sustaining hip injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Mo Farah to miss London Marathon after sustaining hip injury

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 5:35 pm
Sir Mo Farah has pulled out of the London Marathon due to a hip injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Sir Mo Farah has pulled out of the London Marathon due to a hip injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Sir Mo Farah has pulled out of Sunday’s London Marathon due to a hip injury.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist, 39, suffered a problem to his right hip in training and will not be fit.

He said: “I’ve been training really hard over the past few months and I’d got myself back into good shape and was feeling pretty optimistic about being able to put in a good performance at the TCS London Marathon.

“However, over the past 10 days I’ve been feeling pain and tightness in my right hip. I’ve had extensive physio and treatment and done everything I can to be on the start line but it hasn’t improved enough to compete on Sunday.”

Farah, who was set to compete in his first marathon since 2019, was looking in good shape, having won warm-up race The Big Half earlier this month.

However, he intends to race in 2023 when it switches back to its traditional date in April.

Farah won the Big Half earlier this month but suffered a right hip injury in training
Farah won The Big Half earlier this month but suffered a right hip injury in training (Adam Davy/PA)

Farah added: “It’s really disappointing to have to withdraw after a good last few months and after my win at The Big Half but also because I love racing in front of my home crowd in London who always give all of us athletes such amazing support.

“I wish everyone taking part on Sunday a good run and I hope to be back out there with you in April 2023.”

Race director Hugh Brasher added: “We are so sorry that Sir Mo is not fit to run on Sunday.

“We wish him a very speedy recovery and hope to see him running the 2023 TCS London Marathon in April next year.”

