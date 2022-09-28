Mark Wood stars with his fierce pace as England restrict Pakistan total

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Wood stars with his fierce pace as England restrict Pakistan total

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 5:37 pm
Mark Wood was the star of the show again in Pakistan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mark Wood’s fierce pace again proved a trump card as England bowled Pakistan out for 145 in the fifth Twenty20 in Lahore.

Having hit 97mph on his first appearance in six months last week, Wood returned to the side after a rest and picked up three for 20 in another rousing burst.

His skiddy speed proved too much for half of Pakistan’s top six, with Babar Azam, Haider Ali and Asif Ali all falling to the Ashington ace. Mohammad Rizwan posted 63, his fourth half-century in a productive series, but two run outs and two apiece for David Willey and Sam Curran prevented the innings from building any momentum.

Chris Woakes marked his first outing since March with the final wicket, as Pakistan left an over unused.

Wood took the third over and almost immediately clocked 95mph before taking out the dangerous Babar with just his fifth delivery. When the pair faced off in Karachi it ended quickly with a slice to the man at deep third and it was another knockout blow for the bowler here, Babar top-edging a rapid bouncer to the mid-wicket sweeper.

Rizwan was dropped on nine, mis-hitting Willey to mid-on where Alex Hales’ hands let him down for the third time in the series. Willey’s bad luck continued when he was thrashed for the first six of the match next ball but bounced back by snaring Shan Masood, whose attempted ramp shot pinged gently into the air off a leading edge.

The anticipation levels shot up as Wood re-entered the fray for the eighth over and he obliged with another speed-infused dismissal, Haider skying an easy caught and bowled after being far too late on a pull.

At halfway Pakistan were 66 for three, but while Rizwan continued to hold his own England found resistance softer at the other end. Iftikhar Ahmed chopped Willey to point and Asif Ali became Wood’s third victim, swinging at a leg-stump yorker and hitting fresh air.

Two run outs in five balls made a bad situation worse, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz both senselessly sacrificed. Curran ended Rizwan’s occupation and had debutant Aamer Jamal caught behind, before Woakes wrapped things up courtesy of a swipe from Haris Rauf.

