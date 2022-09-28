Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 11:27 pm
Denmark’s World Cup kit has been designed as a protest against World Cup host nation Qatar (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark’s World Cup kit has been designed as a protest against World Cup host nation Qatar (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Denmark’s new jerseys for the World Cup finals in Qatar have been designed in protest at the host nation’s human rights record, their kit manufacturers have announced.

Danish sportswear company Hummelsport said it wanted to “send a duel message” when it unveiled Denmark’s shirts for Qatar 2022 on social media.

Hummelsport said on Instagram: “With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message.

“They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons.

“We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.

“We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement.”

Hummelsport posted a similar message on Twitter and it follows a series of protests by human rights campaign groups against the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar.

Earlier this month, calls for football’s global governing body to contribute to a compensation scheme for workers received strong public backing.

Human rights campaign groups, including Amnesty International, have called on FIFA to set aside 440million US dollars (£380m) to support the scheme – equivalent to the amount it is set to hand out in World Cup prize money.

Concerns have also been raised over the safety of LGBTQ+ England fans who travel to watch the finals this winter in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised.

The Football Association’s chief executive Mark Bullingham said last week that he had been assured that LGBTQ+ fans will not face arrest for holding hands in public.

England captain Harry Kane will continue to wear an anti-discrimination armband during the team’s World Cup matches in Qatar this winter.

Kane wore the armband for the first time in England’s recent Nations League defeat to Italy after the FA joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales, in support of a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination.

World Cup organisers, however, dispute Hummel’s claims over the number of deaths of migrant workers, insisting they had “engaged in robust and transparent dialogue with the DBU” over any concerns raised.

A statement from the Qatar 2022 supreme committee added: “We whole-heartedly reject the trivialising our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects. That same commitment now extends to 150,000 workers across various tournament services and 40,000 workers in the hospitality sector.

“The onus should always be on countries to do more to protect the rights of peoples all over the world, including in Denmark.

“The Supreme Committee’s work is recognised by numerous entities within the international human rights community as a model that has accelerated progress and improved lives.

“Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey.

“We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the SC, and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kyle Lafferty, left, looks set to miss Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen (Will Matthews/PA)
SFA involved in Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty investigation
Robbie Neilson was pleased to see so many Hearts players earn international recognition (Robert Perry/PA)
Robbie Neilson delighted to see Hearts players earn international recognition
George Thomson is one of three players sidelined for Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)
Harrogate have injury issues ahead of Bradford clash
Alex Albon is due to race in Singapore on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon: I had to turn off Italian Grand Prix after waking from coma
Eliud Kipchoge broke his own world record by 30 seconds in Berlin last weekend (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder)
Anything is possible – Eliud Kipchoge backed to run sub two-hour marathon
Stockport are struggling in League Two (Simon Marper/PA)
Akil Wright suspended for Stockport’s visit of Walsall
Shota Arveladze could give Dogukan Sinik his Hull debut against Luton (Simon Galloway/PA)
Shota Arveladze could give Dogukan Sinik his Hull debut against Luton
Jos Buttler has benefited from his role as an onlooker in Pakistan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan
Anthony Gordon harbours ambitions of making England’s World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil will carry on with the job in hand until told otherwise (Mike Egerton/PA)
I don’t think the takeover has any impact on me – Gary O’Neil staying…

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks