Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 6:25 pm
James Tavernier is relishing Rangers’ return to action (Steve Welsh/PA)
James Tavernier is relishing Rangers’ return to action (Steve Welsh/PA)

James Tavernier says Rangers will be “raring to go” after the international break as they bid to wipe out Celtic’s two-point advantage in the cinch Premiership title race.

The Ibrox side have had an unconvincing start to the season, dropping five points in their first seven league games and also losing both of their Champions League matches so far.

Celtic’s surprise defeat away to St Mirren in the last round of domestic fixtures, however, means Rangers remain within striking distance of their city rivals as they prepare to return to action against Hearts at Tynecastle this Saturday.

“Obviously the first block of games, we were disappointed with the Hibs game and losing the men (John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos were sent off) and taking a point there,” captain Tavernier told Rangers TV.

“The performance at Parkhead (in a 4-0 defeat), we didn’t like that performance at all that we put in.

“But there are only two points in it in the league so there are a lot of games to play. It is still early in the season. The boys are raring to go to get it kicked off again.

“It is down to us to keep our standards and the levels of consistency going through the games to create a real good momentum heading into the games.”

Rangers lost three of their last four matches before the break, including their 4-0 Champions League humbling away to Ajax and a 3-0 defeat at home to Napoli.

“The Champions League, we wanted more out of the Ajax game, we wanted to implement our style of play, which we didn’t do,” said Tavernier.

“I thought we did that against Napoli and for 60 minutes we played really well.

“Then you go to 10 men and it can be a struggle. We conceded three penalties, Greegsy (Allan McGregor) has done wonders to keep two out, but that is football at the end of the day.”

Tavernier is relishing Saturday’s lunchtime showdown with Hearts.

“It’s another good fixture, nice early kick-off after the break,” he said.

“The boys are preparing themselves right and we’ll be fully focused on wanting to leave there with three points.

“It’s about trying to keep the crowd quiet and implement our style of football. The fans are right on top of you and it’s a stadium I like to go to. It’ll be nice to go there midday. I’m looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kyle Lafferty, left, looks set to miss Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen (Will Matthews/PA)
SFA involved in Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty investigation
Robbie Neilson was pleased to see so many Hearts players earn international recognition (Robert Perry/PA)
Robbie Neilson delighted to see Hearts players earn international recognition
George Thomson is one of three players sidelined for Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)
Harrogate have injury issues ahead of Bradford clash
Alex Albon is due to race in Singapore on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon: I had to turn off Italian Grand Prix after waking from coma
Eliud Kipchoge broke his own world record by 30 seconds in Berlin last weekend (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder)
Anything is possible – Eliud Kipchoge backed to run sub two-hour marathon
Stockport are struggling in League Two (Simon Marper/PA)
Akil Wright suspended for Stockport’s visit of Walsall
Shota Arveladze could give Dogukan Sinik his Hull debut against Luton (Simon Galloway/PA)
Shota Arveladze could give Dogukan Sinik his Hull debut against Luton
Jos Buttler has benefited from his role as an onlooker in Pakistan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan
Anthony Gordon harbours ambitions of making England’s World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil will carry on with the job in hand until told otherwise (Mike Egerton/PA)
I don’t think the takeover has any impact on me – Gary O’Neil staying…

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks