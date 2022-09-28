Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 6:29 pm
St Helens won Super League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
St Helens won Super League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rugby league is set to scrap automatic promotion and relegation to its top tier and elevate clubs on the basis of a new grading system under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its 12-year ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport.

Clubs will be categorised in three bands based on a series of as-yet undetermined on and off-field criteria, with teams in the top ‘A’ band guaranteed to earn their place within the competition’s top tier.

Those given category ‘B’ status will fill the remaining places in a 12-team top-flight but face an annual re-assessment in which they must prove themselves worthy of promotion to the safeguarded ‘A’ standard or run the risk of being replaced.

The proposals are set to come into force at the end of the 2024 season, but only if a majority of the 37 professional clubs, who were briefed on the findings by IMG prior to a media presentation in Manchester, vote in favour at a meeting next month.

Matt Dwyer, IMG’s vice president of sports management, said: “We have a unique opportunity to alter the growth trajectory of the sport and we believe the recommendations we have presented today will provide the foundation for that growth and attract new investment into the game.

“Our approach is focused on the product and leveraging the full expertise of IMG and the broader Endeavor network to create a high-quality entertainment offering for the fans.”

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Semi-Final – DW Stadium
Clubs like Leeds Rhinos could be immune from the threat of relegation (Nigel French/PA)

Dwyer was anxious to extricate the new plans from the previous licensing model, which was controversially introduced when Super League was launched in 1996, and whose much more rigid criteria effectively excluded a number of clubs from reaching the top-flight.

IMG maintains that because its new criteria will focus on a range of factors, it will still be possible for a club that comes up short in one particular aspect – for example, a lower ground capacity – to achieve ‘A’ licensing if it excels across other areas.

The IMG proposals also include abandoning unpopular ‘loop’ fixtures and the annual ‘Magic Weekend’, ensuring a tighter domestic schedule that will create time for an international break and push the Challenge Cup final back to its more traditional May slot.

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Mend-A-Hose Jungle
Catalans Dragons are set to keep their top-flight place under new IMG proposals (Richard Sellers/PA)

Expansion will be lower down the list of priorities, with international entrants capped at two – presumably the two current French clubs, Catalans Dragons and Toulouse – and teams from potential growth areas like London and beyond still being required to fit the criteria via robust long-term business plans.

York chairman Clint Goodchild, whose team stand on the cusp of the current top-flight after reaching this season’s Championship play-offs, broadly welcomed the proposals, and said it was imperative that the sport moved away from what he believes is the myth of jeopardy.

“I think overall it’s a positive scenario for the game in general,” Goodchild told the PA news agency.

“I think we have to be bold in our approach and I think it is probably a good middle ground to give clubs the opportunity to meet a minimum standard that should be required by top-tier professional sport.

“The public may be very fond of (promotion and relegation), but the facts say that it doesn’t work. Everyone likes the idea of potentially going up, but I think it’s the hope that kills.

“Clubs are already stretching beyond their means in areas that are unsustainable. They are spending money on players thinking winning on the field will end in profitability and it has crippled the game.

“What I like about this grading system is that it’s not just about where you are in the table, you have to build a business model and something that will carry its own weight.”

However, the IMG proposals drew short shrift at Keighley Cougars, the club who were denied promotion to Super League in 1996 due to the introduction of the licensing model, and this season won all 20 of their league matches as they were promoted back to the second-tier Championship.

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Grand Final – Old Trafford
St Helens will be seeking a fifth consecutive Grand Final triumph next year (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I value the contribution IMG can bring to sport – they bring weight, talent and value,” said the club’s co-owner Ryan O’Neill.

“However, on what I’ve seen today, I have reservations they fully understand rugby league. This sport is rooted in the north and in the communities. These are the foundations to build on, be proud of, and embraced to organically expand.

“There is a huge opportunity to engage with people, to entertain people, to create a sport that is dynamic.

“This doesn’t mean super clubs that are immortal to the jeopardy of relegation. It means offering a competitive sport where losers can become winners, and winners can become losers. Preserving glamour clubs for vanity is not the answer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kyle Lafferty, left, looks set to miss Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen (Will Matthews/PA)
SFA involved in Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty investigation
Robbie Neilson was pleased to see so many Hearts players earn international recognition (Robert Perry/PA)
Robbie Neilson delighted to see Hearts players earn international recognition
George Thomson is one of three players sidelined for Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)
Harrogate have injury issues ahead of Bradford clash
Alex Albon is due to race in Singapore on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon: I had to turn off Italian Grand Prix after waking from coma
Eliud Kipchoge broke his own world record by 30 seconds in Berlin last weekend (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder)
Anything is possible – Eliud Kipchoge backed to run sub two-hour marathon
Stockport are struggling in League Two (Simon Marper/PA)
Akil Wright suspended for Stockport’s visit of Walsall
Shota Arveladze could give Dogukan Sinik his Hull debut against Luton (Simon Galloway/PA)
Shota Arveladze could give Dogukan Sinik his Hull debut against Luton
Jos Buttler has benefited from his role as an onlooker in Pakistan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan
Anthony Gordon harbours ambitions of making England’s World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil will carry on with the job in hand until told otherwise (Mike Egerton/PA)
I don’t think the takeover has any impact on me – Gary O’Neil staying…

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks