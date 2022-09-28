We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 8:31 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 8:55 pm
Moeen Ali’s side lost in Lahore (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali’s side lost in Lahore (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Moeen Ali branded England’s Twenty20 batting a disappointment after they saw a second chase against Pakistan go off the rails in the space of four days.

Having failed to make 167 in Karachi on Sunday, the tourists lost track of an even slimmer target as they were unable to make 146 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Moeen did his best to drag the result back with a captain’s innings of 51 not in 37 balls but he lost a last-over battle of wills with debutant seamer Aamer Jamal, who secured a five-run win for his side.

Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook made just 18 between them as the top six imploded, while Dawid Malan contributed a scratchy 36. Their efforts left Moeen frustrated by a lack of game awareness.

“Of all the games so far, this was the most disappointing, the way we batted in particular,” he said.

“Obviously I’m disappointed we didn’t chase those runs. I feel we’re a better team than that. You have to see the situation of the game, and the conditions. All we needed was one partnership, a 60-70 run partnership would have won the game.

“We want to play this brand that is attacking but you also have to see the situation of the game and the conditions, things like that.”

Moeen would have been pleased to have a top-order player with the composure of Mohammad Rizwan in his ranks, after the Pakistan opener propped his side up with a knock of 63.

It was his fourth half-century in five attempts and taught England a lesson they did not heed.

“He’s a brilliant player, so hard to stop and so busy. He’s somebody we can learn a lot off,” said Moeen.

“He saw the situation and adapted today. He took the risks when he needed to and played properly when he needed to.”

  • 1st T20: Eng won by 6 wkts
  • 2nd T20: Pak won by 10 wkts
  • 3rd T20: Eng won by 63 runs
  • 4th T20: Pak won by 3 runs
  • 5th T20: Pak won by 5 runs.

Moeen had backed himself to provide a grandstand finish, facing up at the start of the 20th over with 15 needed and turning down a single off the first ball. That kept new man David Willey at the non-striker’s end and, although Moeen got one six away to take the game to the last ball, he was brilliantly shut down by Jamal.

“I was in and I felt it might be difficult for Dave. He (Jamal) was on debut, nervous…but he bowled really well,” said Moeen.

“Two big hits and you’re done. I got one but unfortunately couldn’t manage to get the other one. Sometimes you’ve just got to give it to him, it was a good last over.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kyle Lafferty, left, looks set to miss Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen (Will Matthews/PA)
SFA involved in Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty investigation
Robbie Neilson was pleased to see so many Hearts players earn international recognition (Robert Perry/PA)
Robbie Neilson delighted to see Hearts players earn international recognition
George Thomson is one of three players sidelined for Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)
Harrogate have injury issues ahead of Bradford clash
Alex Albon is due to race in Singapore on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon: I had to turn off Italian Grand Prix after waking from coma
Eliud Kipchoge broke his own world record by 30 seconds in Berlin last weekend (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder)
Anything is possible – Eliud Kipchoge backed to run sub two-hour marathon
Stockport are struggling in League Two (Simon Marper/PA)
Akil Wright suspended for Stockport’s visit of Walsall
Shota Arveladze could give Dogukan Sinik his Hull debut against Luton (Simon Galloway/PA)
Shota Arveladze could give Dogukan Sinik his Hull debut against Luton
Jos Buttler has benefited from his role as an onlooker in Pakistan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan
Anthony Gordon harbours ambitions of making England’s World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil will carry on with the job in hand until told otherwise (Mike Egerton/PA)
I don’t think the takeover has any impact on me – Gary O’Neil staying…

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks