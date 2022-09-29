Adrian Morley: England can cope without Alex Walmsley at Rugby League World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Adrian Morley: England can cope without Alex Walmsley at Rugby League World Cup

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 9:29 am
Adrian Morley has been talking about England’s upcoming World Cup campaign (Jon Buckle/PA)
Adrian Morley has been talking about England’s upcoming World Cup campaign (Jon Buckle/PA)

Adrian Morley is confident England have the front-row resources for the World Cup to offset the loss of Alex Walmsley.

Walmsley would have been one of the first names in coach Shaun Wane’s 24-man squad but for injury and the England boss may have to delve deeper into his prop pool to cover his absence.

Morley, a front rower who made 30 appearances for Great Britain and 23 for England, says Wane has two obvious starting props even without the St Helens man.

“Walmsley is the best front rower without doubt in the Super League but they’ve got (Luke) Thompson coming from the NRL and (Mikolaj) Oledzki is one of the best props in Super League so, even though it’s a big loss, I think we’re okay for numbers in that position,” Morley told the PA news agency.

Alex Walmsley with his arm in sling and foot in a cast before the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford
Alex Walmsley with his arm in sling and foot in a cast before the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wane is also expected to include Walmsley’s St Helens team-mate Matty Lees and Wigan’s former Warrington prop Mike Cooper and possibly Canberra’s Ryan Sutton when he unveils his squad at a press conference in Worsley on Friday morning.

Morley expects his home-town club Salford to be well represented after their impressive Super League campaign.

“Andy Ackers had a fantastic finish to the season so he did himself no harm, although I know the hooking position is really strong for England,” Morley said.

“Kallum Watkins has had a new lease of life in the second row so he’s done enough as well and Marc Sneyd has played a huge part in Salford’s revival. If he was in there, you couldn’t argue against his selection.”

Morley, who played in the 2000 and 2008 World Cups, likes the look of England and believes the rise of Tonga and Samoa could make the 16th tournament the most open in history.

“I was really enthused by England’s performance against the All Stars,” he said.

“I thought they looked like a well-drilled, well-organised team, plus they are going to get the NRL-based players and a few that weren’t available mid-season.

“The fact it’s on home soil is a massive boost for the English team so they will give themselves a chance.

“Australia are going to be favourites, as they are in virtually every tournament, and New Zealand will be very strong but I’m sure the Pacific nations are hoping to have something to say about that.

“It’s going to be very tough for England coming up against Samoa in the first game but that’s what you want, you want to see the best players from the NRL playing for their countries in England in the World Cup.

England head coach Shaun Wane names his squad on Friday
England head coach Shaun Wane names his squad on Friday (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“You don’t want to see the same countries winning it every year. The fact that Tonga beat Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand in the last few years was great for our sport, watching the so-called lesser nations beating the big boys.

“You want the most evenly contested World Cup ever and I’m sure it will be.”

Morley was speaking on behalf of Salford Red Devils Foundation as part of Three Lions Week, the Rugby Football League initiative to inspire people to get involved in the sport ahead of the World Cup.

Clubs across the country have been throwing open their doors and putting on activities all week, with many high-profile names dropping into community sessions to get behind the initiative.

Adrian Morley expects Kallum Watkins to be in the squad
Adrian Morley expects Kallum Watkins to be in the squad (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morley said: “I’m supporting Salford Foundation for Three Lions Week – it’s to get everyone inspired about the sport ahead of the World Cup.

“It’s such an inclusive sport – we’ve got the physical disability, learning disability, the women’s, veterans.

“I’m a Salford lad and proud of that and I’m more than happy to do anything to help out.

“Community rugby league is how I got my opportunity as a kid – there’s more people playing rugby league now than ever before – it’s fantastic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

West Brom Women will now be wearing navy shorts (Nick Potts/PA)
West Brom Women listen to their players and change colour of shorts to navy
Antonio Conte has expressed his happiness at Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte reiterates how happy he is at Tottenham
James Balagizi will return for Crawley’s clash with Stevenage (Steven Paston/PA)
James Balagizi set to return for Crawley against Stevenage
Novak Djokovic beat Pablo Andujar in Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP/PA)
Novak Djokovic sails into Tel Aviv Open quarter-finals
Everton’s Hanna Bennison (right) celebrates with team-mates after the late decider (Martin Rickett/PA).
Everton leave it late as Leicester still seek their first point of the season
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy faces another spell on the sidelines (Nigel French/PA)
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash
Tyson Fury (PA)
Fury calls out Usyk and Joshua – Thursday’s sporting social
Kyle Lafferty faces two SFA charges (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kyle Lafferty facing 10-match ban after alleged use of sectarian language
Thomas Frank appreciated Ivan Toney could be disappointed by a lack of England playing time (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment
David Turnbull could face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks