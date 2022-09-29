Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann to be assessed before QPR clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann needs to be assessed before the visit of QPR.

The Austria international sustained a leg injury in last week’s Nations League match against France and, while it is not believed to be serious, manager Nigel Pearson needs to make a decision following the player’s return.

Tommy Conway, Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo – who has yet to start for City this season and played only 22 minutes over two games for Ghana – have all returned from international duty without any issues.

Defender Timm Klose (knee) is nearing a comeback to the squad after a month out but Tomas Kalas (knee) and Ayman Benarous (ACL) remain sidelined.

QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter is close to rejoining the squad after a hamstring injury.

The centre-back has been out since the opening day of the season but played for an hour for the under-21s last week

Midfielder Luke Amos also featured in that game, having been out for eight weeks with a knee injury.

The international break has given defender Rob Dickie additional time to recover from an ankle injury which forced him to miss two matches.