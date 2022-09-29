Mark Hudson takes charge of Cardiff for Burnley clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cardiff play their first match since sacking boss Steve Morison when they host Burnley.

Mark Hudson has been overseeing first-team affairs following Morison’s dismissal after the 1-0 loss at Huddersfield on September 17, which left the Bluebirds lying 18th in the Championship.

Skipper Joe Ralls, who missed that game due to a groin issue, had been expected to return after the international break.

Forward Kion Etete has been pictured in training as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement at Cardiff City Stadium for Burnley’s Charlie Taylor.

The defender sat out the 2-1 win over Bristol City last time out having sustained a knock at Preston four days earlier.

Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov have also been recovering from injury.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are fourth in the table, having been beaten only once so far this season.