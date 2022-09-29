Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 11:22 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 3:23 pm
Tyson Fury, left, has demanded Anthony Joshua sign their fight contract on Thursday (PA)
Tyson Fury claimed there are no more roadblocks for a proposed world heavyweight title showdown against Anthony Joshua but insisted his British rival had to sign the fight contract on Thursday.

Fury’s initial deadline of 5pm on Monday came and went without a deal being finalised for a December 3 bout, despite main terms including a 60-40 purse split in the WBC champion’s favour being agreed.

While it was thought the hold-up was down to broadcast rights, Fury says he was persuaded to carry on negotiations by promoter Frank Warren and asserted BT Sport, DAZN and ESPN have come to a resolution.

But Fury has issued another ultimatum, having first issued the challenge earlier this month despite Joshua losing three of his last five fights, including back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

“Joshua, the ball is really in your court,” Fury said in a video on his social channels. “If you’re a man and you’ve got any sort of dignity and pride about you, you’ll get this contract signed today.

“This is it, there is no more days, weeks, months. You’ve had the contract now for over two weeks and you still haven’t signed it. Let the British fans have what they want.

“You’re a beaten man and I’m a world champion, I’m chucking you a massive bone but I know I can punch your face in so I’m willing to give you an opportunity.

“There’s nothing more to do, everyone is happy, get your team on to mine, they will be available all day, like they’ve been available for the last two weeks. Get this contract signed today.”

The pair were close to finalising a fight in 2020 that would have seen all four major world titles on the line, but Fury was ordered to take on Deontay Wilder for a third time by a United States judge.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Usyk last year and was recently outpointed again by the Ukrainian, but the Briton was offered a route back into the world title picture by Fury.

Joshua said on Sunday “of course I’m going to sign the contract – it’s just with some lawyers at the minute” although his promoter Eddie Hearn insisted there was “no chance” it would be done on Monday.

Fury added in a couple of tweets accompanying his video to Joshua: “I had a bet with Frank that it didn’t matter what we offered you, you would not take this fight.

Anthony Joshua, right, has lost three of his last five fights and suffered back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
“You have had 14 days, pull your finger out and make this fight happen for the British boxing public. Don’t be a coward, instruct your team to get this deal done.”

Hearn told Sky Sports he was “baffled” by Fury’s latest proposition, adding: “I’m not sure why Tyson Fury keeps setting unrealistic deadlines whilst also offering the fight to a number of other heavyweights for the selected date.

“If he is serious about the fight being made, I suggest he allows (promoters) Matchroom and Queensberry to keep working hard to make the fight, of which everyone has been trying hard to do.

“You can’t publicly keep pulling out of a fight and then restart negotiations when there has been so many positive conversations had. We’ll see what happens from here.”

Hearn has urged Fury to stop interfering with the negotiation process by setting unnecessary deadlines.

Eddie Hearn (left) says the fight can still happen but wants Tyson Fury to stop setting deadlines
“I don’t think Tyson Fury really wants the fight, I think he wants to fight Manuel Charr. They couldn’t get AJ at a better time, he’s just come off a fight to Usyk. ” Hearn told the PA news agency.

“One day it’s on, one day it’s off. One day he’s retired, one day he’s come back. He’s retired seven times.

“All we can do is keep doing our job professionally with Queensberry Promotions and hope that he does actually want the fight.

“We’re doing all we can and even after being told the fight is off, we continue working to make it happen. We’re doing the right way and hopefully we can find a way.

“It’s not getting done today (Thursday) but Queensberry have never put a deadline on us. Tyson Fury has on Instagram but he’s got to let the teams get this deal done.

“We’re making great progress, but it’s not as simple as ‘just sign this bit of paper’.”

