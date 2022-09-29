Sunderland set to be without Ellis Simms for the visit of Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunderland set to be without Ellis Simms for the visit of Preston

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:16 pm
Ellis Simms is set to miss Sunderland’s game against Preston (Nigel French/PA)
Ellis Simms is expected to miss out for Sunderland as they prepare to host Preston.

The striker picked up a toe injury against Reading and did not feature in the game against Watford before the international break.

Dennis Cirkin is edging closer to a return and is back in training, while Abdoullah Ba will be assessed after picking up a dead leg on international duty with the France Under-20 side.

Ross Stewart (thigh) and Dan Ballard (foot) are long-term absentees for the Black Cats.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Preston ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

Manager Ryan Lowe confirmed that midfielder Mikey O’Neill is the only concern ahead of the game.

Midfielder Ben Woodburn could be involved for the Lilywhites after he returned to training before the international break following an ankle injury.

Preston have picked up one point in their last three games and are currently 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

