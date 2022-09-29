Reading’s Naby Sarr to miss out against former club Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading’s Naby Sarr has suffered a setback as he recovers from a calf injury and will miss the game against his former club Huddersfield.

The defender, who joined the Royals after leaving Huddersfield, has made just two appearances this season and is expected to be out for a number of weeks.

Ovie Ejaria could return for boss Paul Ince after being out since the start of the season.

The winger suffered a hamstring injury in Reading’s second game against Cardiff and has not played since while Shane Long (virus) could return.

Mark Fotheringham is due to take control of his first Huddersfield game since replacing Danny Schofield.

The 38-year-old has joined on a three-year deal from Hertha Berlin, where he was assistant manager.

Matty Pearson (foot) is still unavailable while Tyreece Simpson is not expected to return until November as he continues to build fitness.

Jonathan Hogg has been nursing a groin problem having not played since the start of the month.