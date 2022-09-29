Anel Ahmedhodzic absent for Sheffield United’s game with Birmingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anel Ahmedhodzic will miss Sheffield United’s clash with Birmingham with a thigh injury.

The defender was injured ahead of the international break, pulling out of Bosnia’s Nations League fixtures, and is expected to be sidelined for at least another two weeks.

Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Jack Robinson (knee), Enda Stevens (calf) and Ben Osborn remain sidelined for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Full-back Jayden Bogle has resumed training having been out since suffering a knee injury in February and, along with striker Billy Sharp (ankle), played for the Under-21s against Hull on Tuesday.

Birmingham will continue to be without Marc Roberts for the trip to Bramall Lane.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the win at West Brom earlier this month.

But midfielder Gary Gardner could return for the Blues having recovered from a calf issue.

Left-back George Friend and winger Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) are out but defender Harlee Dean (calf) is closing in on fitness.