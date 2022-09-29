England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 3:03 pm
Jos Buttler has benefited from his role as an onlooker in Pakistan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jos Buttler has benefited from his role as an onlooker in Pakistan (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jos Buttler believes his enforced watching brief in Pakistan has been an education that could help improve his captaincy.

A calf injury sustained during The Hundred could easily have ruled Buttler out of the trip, England’s first to the country in 17 years and the first since he took over the reins from Eoin Morgan.

But he insisted on travelling, partially to continue his rehabilitation work ahead of next month’s World Cup and also to lean into the responsibility of leadership.

While he has taken a hands-off role in terms of the on-field decision-making, delegating that to deputy Moeen Ali, he has been observing throughout the trip to pick up pointers about his squad.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s sixth Twenty20 of a seven-match series, which England need to win to force a decider on Sunday, he told Sky Sports: “It’s a unique situation, to be able to be here not playing but observing.

“I’m learning lots just listening to the group and watching the way the guys go about things, certainly I’m watching the game without as much emotion involved, thinking about what you would do at certain times.

“We’re spending lots of time together here in Pakistan, brilliant for us all to be together. Moeen has been fantastic. I’ve asked him to lead and take it on as if he’s the captain and he’s been great around the group, as he always is, and really impressive on the field.”

The expectation at the start of the trip was that Buttler would attempt to make his comeback on Friday, or the series finale on Sunday, but that increasingly looks unlikely.

Buttler suggested he was in a position to take to the field at a push, but conservatism appears to be the overriding directive given the number of fitness issues circling the squad.

“I feel like if there was a World Cup game tomorrow, I’d be able to play,” he said.

“But I’m just being a bit cautious and taking it slowly. If I had to, I could.”

Moeen went further, adding: “Personally, I don’t think we will risk such a big player with a World Cup around the corner. He might wake up and think ‘I feel good, I fancy playing’ but I wouldn’t risk someone like him.”

All-rounder Moeen, whose unbeaten 51 was not enough to avert defeat on Wednesday, knows that the series is on the line in each of the next two matches and only back-to-back wins will be enough to land an away win.

  • 1st T20: Eng won by 6 wkts
  • 2nd T20: Pak won by 10 wkts
  • 3rd T20: Eng won by 63 runs
  • 4th T20: Pak won by 3 runs
  • 5th T20: Pak won by 5 runs
  • 6th T20: Lahore, Sep 30
  • 7th T20: Lahore, Oct 2

But with a tournament close at hand, that is the kind of situation he welcomes.

“Going into a World Cup, must-win games are good,” he said.

“For our team now, it’s a semi-final and a final. We’ve got to win to stay in it. It’s going to be really good to see where the boys are at. There’s pressure in international cricket all the time, so it’s great to see how we react.”

England have already used 18 of their 20-man squad having regularly rotated their XI and must now decide whether to continue that process or pick the strongest available team.

Uncapped duo Tom Helm and Jordan Cox may have to wait for their opportunity, if the latter course is chosen.

