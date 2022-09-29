Alex Albon: I had to turn off Italian Grand Prix after waking from coma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Albon: I had to turn off Italian Grand Prix after waking from coma

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 3:38 pm
Alex Albon is due to race in Singapore on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon is due to race in Singapore on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

Alex Albon has revealed doctors forced him to turn off the Italian Grand Prix after he woke unexpectedly from an induced coma.

The London-born Williams driver, 26, suffered respiratory failure, and was left on a ventilator following complications from laparoscopic surgery.

Speaking for the first time about his harrowing ordeal, Albon, who will return to his Formula One cockpit in Singapore on Friday, said: “I was supposed to be in induced sedation for two to three days, but in the end, my lungs cleared out within 12 hours.

“I woke up pretty much 30 minutes before the start of the race [in Monza]. It was frustrating to watch, and the heart rate went up a little bit. They were keeping an eye on me and they told me they had to switch it off.”

Albon was ruled out of the race in Italy with appendicitis and was transferred to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment.

He underwent surgery on Saturday, but then ended up in intensive care and required assistance with breathing. He was removed from mechanical ventilation the following day before being given the green light to leave hospital and travel back to his home in Monaco 48 hours later.

“Luckily I was quite drugged up so I don’t remember much of it,” he added.

“I just remember obviously going into surgery. It’s a relatively simple procedure, it only takes a couple of hours to be operated on. But obviously you don’t understand time when you’re sedated.

“When I did wake up, I thought that was the procedure finished, and they said: ‘No, you’ve actually gone through a little bit more than that’.

“It wasn’t such a big thing for me, it was more my family who came to the race, and obviously they were in shock.”

Albon will take part in practice with a view to competing in Sunday’s 61-lap Grand Prix – despite the humidity of Singapore creating one of the hardest physical challenges of the season.

Albon says he is ready to take part in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix
Albon says he is ready to take part in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Albon continued: “It’s quite a tricky one because you’re basically waiting for your lungs to recover. And at the same time your body can’t move as well as it normally can.

“You can’t just jump back into normal training, you have to slowly build it up. We really started to push it last Monday. I treated training and recovery like a 9-to-5 job.

“Day by day it was getting better. Truthfully, we didn’t think Singapore was on the cards, but with the speed of the recovery, it definitely became possible.

“I feel like I am ready, and I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I could race.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy faces another spell on the sidelines (Nigel French/PA)
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash
Tyson Fury (PA)
Fury calls out Usyk and Joshua – Thursday’s sporting social
Kyle Lafferty faces two SFA charges (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kyle Lafferty facing 10-match ban after alleged use of sectarian language
Thomas Frank appreciated Ivan Toney could be disappointed by a lack of England playing time (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment
David Turnbull could face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries
Liam Norwell provided the heroics as Warwickshire avoided relegation with victory over Hampshire (Nick Potts/PA)
Liam Norwell saves Warwickshire as Yorkshire suffer relegation to Division Two
Romain Langasque leads the way (David Davies/PA)
Romain Langasque equals course record to lead Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
St Helens half-back Jonny Lomax is out of the World Cup (PA Images/Martin Rickett)
Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival ruled out of England’s team for World Cup
Micky Mellon must decide whether to include Luke Robinson in Tranmere’s side to face Barrow (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon has Luke Robinson decision to make when Tranmere host Barrow
Conor Benn is ready to continue the family feud against the Eubanks (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr lacks respect and will fail to make agreed weight – Conor…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks