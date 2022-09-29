Harrogate have injury issues ahead of Bradford clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Horbury is available for Harrogate ahead of their Sky Bet League Two game against Yorkshire rivals Bradford.

The midfielder could feature after serving a suspension following his red card against Sutton.

However, Josh Falkingham could miss out again after picking up a knock in training prior to the defeat at Stevenage.

Will Smith (knee), Max Wright (ankle) and George Thomson (hamstring) are all still sidelined for the Sulphurites.

Tyreik Wright could feature for Bradford as they make the 20-mile journey to North Yorkshire.

The winger could feature following his return from international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Defender Brad Halliday could be involved as he returns from a one-match suspension after picking up two yellow cards against Stevenage.

Romoney Crichlow was sidelined against AFC Wimbledon with a hip problem and may miss out again.