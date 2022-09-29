SFA involved in Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

SFA involved in Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty investigation

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 3:51 pm
Kyle Lafferty, left, looks set to miss Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen (Will Matthews/PA)
Kyle Lafferty, left, looks set to miss Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen (Will Matthews/PA)

Kilmarnock are in consultation with the Scottish Football Association over their investigation into Kyle Lafferty’s alleged use of sectarian language.

A video, which has appeared on social media, shows the Killie striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.

The 34-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker was axed from the Northern Ireland squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece, with manager Ian Baraclough stating that a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made.

Killie boss Derek McInnes said: “As the club previously stated we are conducting our own investigation into the matter and, in consultation with the SFA, we are looking to try to get that resolved as quickly as possible.

“You will appreciate that, while that investigation is ongoing, I can’t say any more than that.”

Lafferty looks unlikely to feature in Saturday’s cinch Premiership fixture against Aberdeen while the investigation continues.

When asked if the striker would be in the squad, McInnes said:  “I can’t say for certain on that for the moment. We are in consultation with the SFA and we will be directed on (by) them.

“It is better in all these types of matters, any discipline matters it is always better to get clarity as soon as possible, equally it is important that everybody does their due diligence and does their investigation.

“We started that last week and we just need to wait to see the outcome of it.”

Former Aberdeen boss McInnes is looking forward to returning to Pittodrie for the first time since leaving in 2021 after eight years in charge.

He said: “I didn’t get the chances to say goodbye to everybody but I appreciate the time I was there. Eight years, almost 400 games, it was a big part of my life. I worked with a lot of very good players.

“We had four second-placed finishes and it should have been five if the referee does his job right in the last game of the season (2014). So there is a lot goes into that.

“We didn’t do that by spending money, we didn’t do it by throwing big wages away. We did it by sheer hard work, a real togetherness, really good recruitment and hungry players. We had a brilliant spirit and we reinvented the squad time and time again to meet the demands. It was a collective effort.

“I had a brilliant time there but I am going there as Kilmarnock manager and it’s business. I am going to try to get a  result. I am looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy faces another spell on the sidelines (Nigel French/PA)
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash
Tyson Fury (PA)
Fury calls out Usyk and Joshua – Thursday’s sporting social
Kyle Lafferty faces two SFA charges (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kyle Lafferty facing 10-match ban after alleged use of sectarian language
Thomas Frank appreciated Ivan Toney could be disappointed by a lack of England playing time (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment
David Turnbull could face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries
Liam Norwell provided the heroics as Warwickshire avoided relegation with victory over Hampshire (Nick Potts/PA)
Liam Norwell saves Warwickshire as Yorkshire suffer relegation to Division Two
Romain Langasque leads the way (David Davies/PA)
Romain Langasque equals course record to lead Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
St Helens half-back Jonny Lomax is out of the World Cup (PA Images/Martin Rickett)
Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival ruled out of England’s team for World Cup
Micky Mellon must decide whether to include Luke Robinson in Tranmere’s side to face Barrow (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon has Luke Robinson decision to make when Tranmere host Barrow
Conor Benn is ready to continue the family feud against the Eubanks (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr lacks respect and will fail to make agreed weight – Conor…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks