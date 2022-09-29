Eight-week ban for Connacht and Ireland centre Bundee Aki

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eight-week ban for Connacht and Ireland centre Bundee Aki

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 4:27 pm
Bundee Aki is facing a spell on the sidelines (Brian Lawless/PA)
Bundee Aki is facing a spell on the sidelines (Brian Lawless/PA)

Bundee Aki will miss Ireland’s autumn internationals against South Africa and Fiji as he received an eight-week ban following his red card for Connacht last weekend.

The centre was given his marching orders for a dangerous shoulder-to-head clearout on Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla on the hour mark of their United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.

Before leaving the field, however, Aki remonstrated with the referee about the decision so his dissent has been factored into the length of his suspension by the judicial officer overseeing the process.

Aki will miss at least five URC rounds for his province and two of three Ireland Tests in November but he could return to face Australia if he completes the head contact process coaching intervention.

Aki’s challenge on Senatla was declared “reckless” by the judicial officer and fell within mid-range on the scale of seriousness but his arguing with the official carried an entry point sanction of 10 weeks.

A URC statement said: “The judicial officer then considered if there were any mitigating factors and found that the player’s acceptance that he had committed an act of foul play (during the off-field disciplinary process), expression of remorse, apologies to both the opposing player and referee, and willingness to engage with his club coaching staff on a plan to address this issue, were relevant mitigating factors. These mitigating factors warranted a reduction in the sanction of four weeks.

“The player’s previous suspensions for red cards in 2019 and 2021 for foul play involving head contact, as well as his suspension and warning for previous conduct relating to interactions with referees, were considered aggravating factors, which the judicial officer decided warranted a further two weeks of sanction.

“As a result the player will be suspended for a period of eight weeks. Should the player complete the coaching intervention programme then the sanction will be reduced by one week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy faces another spell on the sidelines (Nigel French/PA)
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash
Tyson Fury (PA)
Fury calls out Usyk and Joshua – Thursday’s sporting social
Kyle Lafferty faces two SFA charges (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kyle Lafferty facing 10-match ban after alleged use of sectarian language
Thomas Frank appreciated Ivan Toney could be disappointed by a lack of England playing time (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment
David Turnbull could face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries
Liam Norwell provided the heroics as Warwickshire avoided relegation with victory over Hampshire (Nick Potts/PA)
Liam Norwell saves Warwickshire as Yorkshire suffer relegation to Division Two
Romain Langasque leads the way (David Davies/PA)
Romain Langasque equals course record to lead Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
St Helens half-back Jonny Lomax is out of the World Cup (PA Images/Martin Rickett)
Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival ruled out of England’s team for World Cup
Micky Mellon must decide whether to include Luke Robinson in Tranmere’s side to face Barrow (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon has Luke Robinson decision to make when Tranmere host Barrow
Conor Benn is ready to continue the family feud against the Eubanks (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr lacks respect and will fail to make agreed weight – Conor…

More from Press and Journal

Joint Warrior
UK's largest war games to start off Scotland's coast next month
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone

Editor's Picks