Gillingham wait on Stuart O’Keefe’s fitness ahead of Sutton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gillingham wait on Stuart O’Keefe’s fitness ahead of Sutton clash

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 5:21 pm
Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe could miss out this weekend through injury (Nigel French/PA)
Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe could miss out this weekend through injury (Nigel French/PA)

Gillingham skipper Stuart O’Keefe is an injury doubt for his side’s home game against Sutton.

Midfielder O’Keefe was forced out of last week’s goalless draw at Hartlepool due to a hamstring problem and will be monitored.

Boss Neil Harris could be short of midfielders as Olly Lee (tendinitis) and Dom Jefferies (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Josh Chambers will not feature this weekend after rejoining the club on Thursday as a free agent.

Defender Elkan Baggott is expected to be back in contention after international duty with Indonesia.

Sutton will be without suspended striker Donovan Wilson following his straight red card in last week’s home defeat to Salford.

Winger Will Randall is doubtful after being withdrawn through injury at half-time in the same match.

Midfielder Rob Milsom will also be assessed after missing out against Salford due to a hamstring strain.

Injured trio Ben Goodliffe, Sam Hart and Tope Fadahunsi are not expected to be in contention.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy faces another spell on the sidelines (Nigel French/PA)
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash
Tyson Fury (PA)
Fury calls out Usyk and Joshua – Thursday’s sporting social
Kyle Lafferty faces two SFA charges (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kyle Lafferty facing 10-match ban after alleged use of sectarian language
Thomas Frank appreciated Ivan Toney could be disappointed by a lack of England playing time (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointment
David Turnbull could face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries
Liam Norwell provided the heroics as Warwickshire avoided relegation with victory over Hampshire (Nick Potts/PA)
Liam Norwell saves Warwickshire as Yorkshire suffer relegation to Division Two
Romain Langasque leads the way (David Davies/PA)
Romain Langasque equals course record to lead Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
St Helens half-back Jonny Lomax is out of the World Cup (PA Images/Martin Rickett)
Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival ruled out of England’s team for World Cup
Micky Mellon must decide whether to include Luke Robinson in Tranmere’s side to face Barrow (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon has Luke Robinson decision to make when Tranmere host Barrow
Conor Benn is ready to continue the family feud against the Eubanks (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr lacks respect and will fail to make agreed weight – Conor…

More from Press and Journal

Joint Warrior
UK's largest war games to start off Scotland's coast next month
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone

Editor's Picks