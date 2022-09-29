Bolton hopeful Conor Bradley will be fit to take on Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton are hopeful Conor Bradley will be available to face Lincoln this weekend.

The on-loan Liverpool full-back, who played 68 minutes in Northern Ireland’s 3-1 defeat by Greece on Tuesday, has been struggling with sickness but the Trotters are optimistic he can feature on Saturday.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will be pushing for a starting berth after making his return from a hamstring injury before the international break.

Lloyd Isgrove made his first appearance in 10 months off the bench in the Papa Johns Trophy last week and he could come into the matchday squad to face the Imps.

Danny Mandroiu could make his Lincoln debut at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Irish midfielder was signed from Shamrock Rovers in the summer but a few niggles since then have kept him sidelined until now.

Fellow midfielder Ted Bishop (hamstring) and Joe Walsh (calf) will continue to miss out.

Lincoln beat Derby 2-0 and Bristol Rovers 6-3 before the international break and sit 12th in the Sky Bet League One standings.