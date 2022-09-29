Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 6:33 pm
David Turnbull could face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Turnbull could face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)

Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull both took part in a Celtic training session on Thursday after being affected by injury during the international break.

Japan forward Maeda was substituted at half-time in last Friday’s friendly against the United States with a thigh problem and was not fit enough to make the squad for Tuesday’s match against Ecuador.

Turnbull pulled out of the Scotland squad with an ankle injury after initially reporting for duty.

The former Motherwell midfielder and Maeda could face Turnbull’s old club at Celtic Park on Saturday though after both were filmed training at Lennoxtown on a video shown on their club’s Twitter account.

There was no sign of forwards Sead Haksabanovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis or centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt in the footage.

Giakoumakis was in the Greece squad but an issue with his leg meant he was not deemed fit enough to feature in their Nations League matches against Cyprus or Northern Ireland.

Greece coach Gus Poyet stated that he did not expect Giakoumakis to be available for the Hoops this Saturday as they look to get back on track following their recent defeat by St Mirren.

Haksabanovic was taken off after 32 minutes of Montenegro’s 2-0 Nations League defeat at home to Finland on Monday.

Carter-Vickers withdrew from the USA squad after pulling up during training prior to the St Mirren game while Starfelt is working his way back from the knee injury he sustained against Rangers at the start of September.

