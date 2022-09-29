Everton leave it late as Leicester still seek their first point of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everton leave it late as Leicester still seek their first point of the season

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 8:53 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 8:57 pm
Everton’s Hanna Bennison (right) celebrates with team-mates after the late decider (Martin Rickett/PA).
Everton's Hanna Bennison (right) celebrates with team-mates after the late decider (Martin Rickett/PA).

Hanna Bennison’s free-kick deflected off goalkeeper Kirstie Levell and in to hand Everton a 1-0 victory over Leicester in added time at the end of the Women’s Super League contest at Walton Hall Park.

Levell’s late intervention from the Swedish substitute’s dead ball delivery decided a cagey contest in front of a sold-out crowd and left the visitors still seeking their first point of the campaign.

Neither side was able to create any real chances in the opening exchanges as Leicester’s back line responded well to the hosts’ high press.

The Foxes had their first opportunity when Molly Pike looked to chip Emily Ramsey but her effort instead landed in the hands of the Toffees keeper.

Everton’s first chance came midway through the second half when Nathalie Bjorn slipped the ball to Katja Snoeijs but her effort was well-blocked by Levell.

Izzy Christiansen then tried to pick out Snoeijs but the Dutch international was not there to finish, and Christiansen could only watch her cross sail across the face of goal.

Lucy Graham could only muster a half-chance from the edge of the area, pivoting before firing wide from her less-preferred left foot as the visitors fended off a sustained period of attack.

And at the other end, Megan Finnigan easily cleared a Jemma Purfield delivery into the box to send the sides goalless into the break.

Leicester City v Chelsea – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – King Power Stadium
Jemma Purfield threatened for the visitors (PA)

A chance at the restart saw Josie Green’s effort blocked, and Brian Sorensen’s side survived a scare when Ramsey, on her competitive debut for the Blues, collided with Sam Tierney but was able to continue after an injury scare that required attention.

The visitors won a free-kick and Purfield aimed straight at goal but saw her effort parried away by Ramsey.

Gabby George tried to get things going for the hosts, whose low effort from a tight angle was stopped by Levell.

Substitutes for both sides missed opportunities in quick succession, with Natasha Flint unable to connect with a cross to head in for the Foxes before debutant Karen Holmgaard fired a sharp attempt at Ramsey.

Everton v Leicester City – Barclays Women’s Super League – Walton Hall Park
Bennison (left) was lively until the end (Martin Rickett/PA).

Bennison nearly broke the deadlock on 69 minutes, deftly dodging her marker before curling an effort wide of the right post.

It was the beginning of a period of pressure from the hosts, with Gio Queiroz driving down the right and into the area but failing to get a good angle on her low, right-footed effort.

With few chances for either side as the match drew to a close, Everton floated in a corner but Levell got a glove on it and batted away any chance of an opener.

Finally, as the clock ticked into the fourth minute of stoppage time, Bennison broke the deadlock with an inswinging free-kick that found the top corner via the unfortunate Levell.

