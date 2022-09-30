On This Day in 2002 – Bulldozers begin demolishing Wembley to mark end of era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2002 – Bulldozers begin demolishing Wembley to mark end of era

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 6:02 am
Demolition of the old Wembley began with work on the operations and press room – the corridor linking the Twin Towers (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Demolition of the old Wembley began with work on the operations and press room – the corridor linking the Twin Towers (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Bulldozers began demolishing the old Wembley on this day in 2002, marking the end of an era for one of the most famous stadiums in the world.

At 11.09am on a Monday morning a 35-ton bulldozer called Goliath slowly began to turn the north London home of English football into rubble.

Work began on the operations and press room – the corridor linking the Twin Towers – as the process of the old ground making way for a new national stadium started.

Bobby Moore holding the Jules Rimet Trophy when England won the 1966 World Cup at the stadium (PA).
Bobby Moore holding the Jules Rimet Trophy when England won the 1966 World Cup at the stadium (PA)

After being built in 1923 to mark the Empire Games, Wembley had hosted an array of sporting events and pop concerts, including the 1966 World Cup final won by England, and Live Aid.

The new 90,000-seater stadium was, at that point, scheduled to open in 2006.

Adam Crozier, the FA’s chief executive at the time, said: “It has been a long haul to reach a successful outcome.

“It is great news for everyone involved in football. Players and fans can now look forward to enjoying the facilities at what will be the best stadium in the world.”

The new Wembley opened in 2007 (Lewis Whyld/PA).
The new Wembley opened in 2007 (Lewis Whyld/PA).

George Cohen, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team, came to see for himself the end of the old stadium, and he said: “It is very sad that Wembley has gone.

“But you get over it because everyone has memories. It is going to be replaced by a much better stadium.”

The new Wembley eventually opened in 2007, staging that year’s FA Cup final in May, in which Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 after extra-time thanks to a Didier Drogba goal.

