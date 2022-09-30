Frank Lampard urges Everton to build momentum in ‘mini-league’ before World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Lampard urges Everton to build momentum in ‘mini-league’ before World Cup

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 9:11 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 9:17 am
Everton manager Frank Lampard wants his players to build on their first league win of the season (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard wants his players to build on their first league win of the season (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Everton manager Frank Lampard wants his side to build on their first win of the season and capitalise fully on the compressed nature of the next part of the season.

Having waited seven matches for a first league victory immediately prior to the international break, Lampard sees eight matches in six weeks as a key factor in building on a five-game unbeaten run.

“We need to get as many points as we can in the eight games we’ve got before the break for the World Cup. It is like a mini-league,” he said.

“We went into an international break having beaten West Ham, which gave us a good feeling. Mentally, I feel we’re in a good place.

“It’s exciting for us, to see how many points we can get in these eight games to get ourselves in a good position for when we start again.”

Everton have had back-to-back clean sheets – their first two in the league this season – and that was especially crucial to securing three points against West Ham.

Last season they managed just eight shut-outs throughout the entire campaign but a new centre-back partnership of summer signings Conor Coady and James Tarkowski has made a significant difference already.

The return of Idrissa Gana Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain to the defensive midfield role has also helped.

“Defending is a collective,” added Lampard ahead of the trip to Southampton.

“At times last season we didn’t defend well enough, and that was high in my thinking and the club’s thinking during the summer recruitment process.

“Conor and Tarky have been a big plus for us. They have great attitudes. They are both captains in their own way.

“Their performances and consistency levels have been really good. That (consistency) is what we aspire to, to have that solid base.

“The improvement is because of the work we do on the training pitch and the consistency of that – and not anyone getting complacent because there’s a good feeling in the squad and we got a good result against West Ham.

“If we can back up that good result on Saturday, then it will show progress. That has to keep going game after game, week after week.

“This Premier League is so ruthless that if you step off, you will concede. It’s important we keep up that work.”

Lampard will be boosted by the return of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who, because of the scheduling of the international break, has missed just one match in a month with a thigh injury.

