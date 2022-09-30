Conor Chaplin says Ipswich have got to ‘keep on going’ after first defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Conor Chaplin says Ipswich have got to ‘keep on going’ after first defeat

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 10:10 am
Chaplin was speaking after recently being named the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month (PFA)
Chaplin was speaking after recently being named the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month (PFA)

Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin insists the Tractor Boys cannot let their foot off the gas following a good start to the Sky Bet League One season.

The 25-year-old has found the back of the net six times this term and also picked up the PFA fans’ player of the month for August.

While Ipswich have made an impressive start as they sit second in the table with six wins from their opening 10 games, they suffered their first defeat of the campaign in a 2-1 loss against Plymouth on Sunday.

Chaplin told the PA news agency: “It’s only September, it’s been a pleasing start but we just need to keep on going.

“Everyone in the club is sort of keen to express that it is just a start, we’ve played 10 games and there’s 36 left to play so there’s an awful lot of points on offer.

“I don’t think you can be a big football club like Ipswich and be happy being in this division, we are not shying away from the fact we want to get promoted.”

Chaplin has previously played in the Championship with Barnsley but Ipswich’s ambition brought him to the club in 2021.

Since then, former Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna has taken the reins at Portman Road and Chaplin is enjoying his football in a slightly different role than before, just behind the striker.

“Ipswich is not a club that has aspirations to stay in this division for much longer and that was probably one of the biggest pulls about coming here,” he added.

“I was with Barnsley up in the Championship and yes it’s a higher level but the way football clubs think from within, you could flip the two, whereas at Barnsley, from the owners, there was a lot of cutting corners and just happy to buy and sell players which was fine, that’s the model of the football club.

“I’ve enjoyed it, probably the most I’ve enjoyed playing in my career, I’ve only really played this position since I’ve been here, under the new boss.”

