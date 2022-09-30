Richard Wood takes charge as Rotherham face Wigan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham club captain Richard Wood is set to to take charge of the Championship clash with Wigan.

The Millers are managerless following the departure of Paul Warne to Derby and their search for a replacement is ongoing, leaving 37-year-old Wood leading the team this week alongside senior pro Lee Peltier.

The duo, with over 1,100 Football League games before them, will assess Chiedozie Ogbene and Shane Ferguson following their returns from international duty.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy should have overcome a hamstring complaint which stopped him linking up with the England Under-20s squad while Peter Kioso is still struggling with a groin injury.

Wigan have no fresh injuries for the trip to South Yorkshire.

The Latics’ international players have all returned unscathed so boss Leam Richardson is in a good position.

Jordan Cousins (quad) and Gwion Edwards (Achilles) are stepping up their recoveries from injury.

The pair have yet to feature this term but played in the Under-23s last week.