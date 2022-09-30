Gary O’Neil challenges Bournemouth to cope without captain Lloyd Kelly again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gary O’Neil challenges Bournemouth to cope without captain Lloyd Kelly again

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 11:24 am
Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly remains sidelined by a knee problem (Adam Davy/PA)
Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly remains sidelined by a knee problem (Adam Davy/PA)

Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil has challenged his squad to show the collective mentality needed to push on again without captain Lloyd Kelly when they host Brentford.

The Cherries skipper has not featured since the win over Nottingham Forest at the start of September as he manages a knee issue.

O’Neil admits the loss of the defender is a “huge blow”, but backed the rest of the group to rally round again as Bournemouth look to extend their three-match unbeaten run when Premier League action resumes.

“At Newcastle, the boys that came in to the backline, and the team spirit, the work in front of that backline, was massive for us,” said O’Neil, who is likely to hand the armband to Adam Smith.

“We will be looking to make sure we are solid and resolute again.”

O’Neil told a press conference: “Obviously, there is that importance of being captain, but everyone does that role in their own way.

“The group need to play their part in making sure we are in the right place – the captain sets that off for you, but the lads drive themselves well here.

“We need to manage ourselves in good moments and I think the mentality and intensity of the group is always good.”

O’Neil reported no fresh selection concerns following the international break, during which Brentford striker Ivan Toney was called up to the England squad for the first time, although he did not play against either Italy or Germany.

Toney’s five goals so far, including an impressive hat-trick against Leeds, saw him force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans ahead of the World Cup.

O’Neil, though, knows Bournemouth will have more to worry about than just trying to stop Toney from adding to his tally at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

“He has obviously had a fantastic start to the season, scored some real good goals and was a big part of what they did last season as well,” O’Neil said.

“He is a good player for sure. There are not too many number nines like him around anymore either, so it is not something that centre-backs come up against as often as they used to.

“It will be a test of course for us, but they carry a lot of threats to be fair. Brentford are a good side, not just Ivan Toney, so we need to be ready.”

O’Neil added: “Brentford are a real threat from set-plays, are a physical side and play forwards a lot.

“They look like they do a lot of work on set-plays and are well organised.

“As with every game I look at a team’s threats and how I feel they will look to hurt us and what we can do about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle saw his side fight back to earn a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw
Andy Dawson is in interim charge of Hull after the sacking of Shota Arveladze (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by…
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper takes his team to Leicester on Monday (PA)
Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job
Max Kilman can benefit from training with Diego Costa, according to Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Steven Paston/PA)
Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage
Richarlison has quickly impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Hartlepool earned a point at Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Josh Umerah brace helps Hartlepool fight back to earn point at Mansfield
Henri Lansbury (second right) scored Luton’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Worcester are currently suspended from all competitions (David Davies/PA).
Worcester’s owners hit out at players and fans as crisis club faces mass exodus

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks