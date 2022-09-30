Arsenal are being rewarded for sticking with Mikel Arteta – Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal are being rewarded for sticking with Mikel Arteta – Antonio Conte

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 12:02 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 5:30 pm
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been impressed with Arsenal’s work since the end of last season (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been impressed with Arsenal’s work since the end of last season (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham will face an “improved” Arsenal this weekend according to Antonio Conte.

Spurs beat their rivals to fourth place and Champions League qualification at the end of last season following a momentum-turning 3-0 win in the most recent north London derby in May.

It failed to stop Arsenal investing heavily in their squad this summer with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus signing from Manchester City and Mikel Arteta has guided them to the Premier League summit after eight matches ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Emirates.

While Conte and opposite number Arteta have traded blows in the past, the Italian was full of praise for the job done by the ex-Gunners captain prior to this latest encounter.

“I think if I see what happened at Arsenal, they’re a club who backed Arteta over the years,” Conte noted.

“You’re seeing when you trust a person, and Arsenal showed this also in a tough period with Arteta (by) backing him in every moment, now they’re having good results. Last season, don’t forget they were in the Champions League (places) in the last three games.

“They had a good step. I think this season they’re better than last season. They made good signings, especially Jesus and Zinchenko from a club like Manchester City, two players that are used to winning and having a winning mentality. It’s important because I can see they’ve improved the level. Not only the quality but the mentality at Arsenal.

“I think they’re doing a good job. In my opinion it’s always very, very important to go together, with the coach and the club. If you want to build something important you have to go together, to have a good relationship.

“I think the manager in every decision he is going to take has to have a good explanation to the club, ‘why I want this and not that player.’ It’s right for the manager to show the vision that you have and then the club have to agree with the manager. To have a great connection, a great link between the manager and the club, for sure you have a future much better than the present.”

Conte has been consistent on a number of occasions this season about his vision and Spurs’ being aligned and he repeated this again on Thursday.

The 53-year-old has also preached patience despite Tottenham clinching Champions League football last season and enjoying a summer spending spree where six players joined the first-team set-up.

He added: “It will be very important to continue to work in the right way. I know, personally, that we need to have time and a bit of patience to try to build a path to become seriously competitive with City, Liverpool, Chelsea, also United I think and Arsenal.

“For me, it’s important to realise this and understand that we need time and patience. Then, I repeat, I’m enjoying working with this club and it’s very important to have a good relationship with the owner and Fabio (Paratici) to stay in the same line and vision.”

When Spurs beat Arsenal on home turf last May, footage from inside the away dressing room was captured by the Amazon Prime cameras who were filming a documentary about the Gunners.

Tottenham boss Conte revealed he has started to watch the eight-part series but revealed: “I didn’t finish watching it but for sure in the future I will finish this documentary.

“I did the same with Tottenham, Manchester City and Juventus because I’m really curious to understand the way to manage the situation for the coach.

“I think it was really, really interesting, but Arsenal’s documentary I started but didn’t finish. In the future for sure I will finish. I think it’s positive because this documentary shows behind the scenes.”

Quizzed if he had watching the ending, which shows Tottenham beating Arsenal to Champions League qualification, Conte smiled: “Yeah, but I have watched that episode.”

Meanwhile, Spurs have been fined 6,000 Euros (£5,279) by UEFA for the throwing of objects during their Group D clash with Marseille.

The French club have also been punished with a 32,000 Euros (£28,157) fine for the throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and crowd disturbances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 7.

