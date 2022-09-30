No let-up in Exeter injury woes for Bristol Rovers clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter’s injury crisis continues with none of their sidelined players expected to return for Saturday’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

Jonathan Grounds is still absent after suffering a calf injury in the defeat against Burton two weeks ago and is set to face a further period on the sidelines.

Defenders Cheick Diabate (foot) and Sam Stubbs (knee), and midfielders Kyle Taylor (knee) and Tim Dieng (hamstring) also remain out.

Pedro Borges and Harrison King, who featured on the bench for last week’s 4-0 win at Forest Green, have been loaned to Southern Premier League side Plymouth Parkway.

Rovers boss Joey Barton hopes his side’s injury problems are starting to ease as they prepare for the League One clash.

Defenders Lewis Gibson (calf) and James Gibbons (foot) are on the verge of returning although Saturday’s match will come too soon.

James Connolly (back) will learn next week if he is able to return to full training, while utility man Josh Grant continues to battle a knee complaint.

In a further boost for Barton, Josh Coburn has arrived after shrugging off the injury that delayed his deadline day signing from Middlesbrough, although he will not feature against the Grecians.