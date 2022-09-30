Fulham handed Aleksandar Mitrovic boost ahead of clash with Newcastle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham manager Marco Silva will have Aleksandar Mitrovic available for the visit of Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

After returning late from international duty, the Serbia forward will be assessed but is expected to play against his former club.

However, Silva could be without a number of players as Fulham prepare to check on a few including Antonee Robinson. Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson remain on the sidelines with Joao Palhinha suspended.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will make a series of late calls ahead of kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Striker Callum Wilson is back in training after a five-game lay-off with a hamstring injury, as are midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (thigh) and wide-man Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), and all three could be involved.

Chris Wood (rib) and fellow frontman Alexander Isak (thigh) remain doubts, while keeper Karl Darlow (ankle), defender Emil Krafth (knee) and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey are still on the casualty list.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Chalobah, Willian, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Harris

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Dummett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.