Diego Costa can help Wolves climb Premier League table – Bruno Lage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Diego Costa can help Wolves climb Premier League table – Bruno Lage

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 3:32 pm
Diego Costa could make his Wolves debut on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Diego Costa could make his Wolves debut on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Diego Costa can help Wolves climb into mid-table by the World Cup, according to manager Bruno Lage.

The former Chelsea striker signed for the club earlier in September and could make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash against fellow strugglers West Ham.

Costa left Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro back in January and has not played a match since but Lage has been impressed by the effect he has had on the squad in training during the international break.

“I think all the team, you can see now they have a striker training, we can see the good vibes and the good energy comes,” said the Wolves boss.

“He didn’t work the first week with the team but after Man City he started training with the team and he gives a lot of energy. We are a different team when we have a striker in front of us.

“Other players can give more. The big energy comes especially from that and, also, we know that we lost 3-0 against a good team, but we had good moments in the game even with 10 men.”

On whether Costa will start against West Ham, who sit one spot and two points behind 17th-placed Wolves, Lage added: “Let’s see tomorrow.

“He spent a long time without playing, a long time without training. The Premier League is at a different level but, what I watch in training with the team, sometimes you need to protect him a little bit, but he’s training very well.”

Sasa Kalajdzic has been ruled out by a serious knee injury while Raul Jimenez is also sidelined with a mystery problem, leaving Costa as the only available striker.

Lage believes a lack of forward options has been the main reason for Wolves’ disappointing start to the season, with only one Premier League victory from seven games.

That follows on from a winless seven games to end last season but Lage is bullish about his own position and has no doubt things will improve.

“Sasa is impossible to recover until that period (after the World Cup), let’s see what we can do with Raul, and to have players in that position to score goals for us,” he said.

“That’s the most important thing. That last seven games of last season, we didn’t have five or six important players with us. So it’s the same thing. It’s not an excuse.

“There are some problems. Just one striker. It’s my problem but also a club problem.

“I have plenty of confidence in my work. We will try to find, and we need to find, the best solutions to get strikers available to play, to score goals, to win games and to put the team in the middle of November in the middle of the table.

“We’ve had a plan since the first day but to be an attacking team we need those kind of players.”

Adama Traore is fit but Hwang Hee-chan picked up an injury on international duty and will miss out while Lage must make a change in defence following Nathan Collins’ sending off against Manchester City last time out.

Lage added: “We cannot deny it’s an important game for us. We go there to play our game, we go there with big ambition. We played two good games against West Ham (last season) and we go there to do our best and to win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle saw his side fight back to earn a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw
Andy Dawson is in interim charge of Hull after the sacking of Shota Arveladze (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by…
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper takes his team to Leicester on Monday (PA)
Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job
Max Kilman can benefit from training with Diego Costa, according to Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Steven Paston/PA)
Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage
Richarlison has quickly impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Hartlepool earned a point at Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Josh Umerah brace helps Hartlepool fight back to earn point at Mansfield
Henri Lansbury (second right) scored Luton’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Worcester are currently suspended from all competitions (David Davies/PA).
Worcester’s owners hit out at players and fans as crisis club faces mass exodus

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks