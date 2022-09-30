Ange Postecoglou still happy to make changes despite Celtic’s loss to St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou still happy to make changes despite Celtic’s loss to St Mirren

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 3:36 pm
Ange Postecoglou will not over-analyse defeat in Paisley (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou will not over-analyse defeat in Paisley (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not shy away from making numerous changes just because of their defeat by St Mirren.

Postecoglou made six alterations from the side that drew with Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw ahead of losing 2-0 in Paisley before the international break.

It was a first cinch Premiership defeat in 12 months and the former Australia head coach will not over analyse the setback.

Postecoglou, who is still without central-defensive pair Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt plus striker Giorgos Giakoumakis for Saturday’s visit of Motherwell, said: “Every decision we make will be around what team we think will be able to best perform on the day.

“If that means making a number of changes, we make a number of changes. If not, we don’t.

“If we use a result of a game as a backdrop to question everything you do then, mate, you will go nuts in this game.

“Every game is the same for us, when you win lose or draw, you look at the performance, we understand why we didn’t perform on the day, we give the feedback to the players and we move on.

“There’s nothing that comes out of one result that changes my outlook or approach or what we want to achieve as a team.”

Postecoglou will need to rotate his squad ahead of a relentless schedule that sees Celtic playing nine games in October and 13 in total before the break in top-flight football for the World Cup begins after November 12.

“We have obviously known that it’s going to be the case for a while and you just plan for it,” he said.

“In terms of our training, the way we have built this squad, the way we have prepared for 13 games in 42-43 days.

“The process for us is just to look at each game and see how people are travelling from a physical and mental standpoint and make decisions as we go along.”

Postecoglou insisted defeat in Paisley did not shatter any illusion that his side were close to the finished article.

“Just because we have been winning games doesn’t mean we have been dismissing the fact that we still have areas to improve in,” he said.

“The last game was a disappointing one for us, not just the result but the performance.

“We analysed it as we would any other game, gave the feedback to the players and now we are preparing for the next game.

“It’s not about learnings from an overall thing, it’s just about addressing every aspect of the game.

“It’s about our preparation, team selection, how we played the game, different elements of our game that are important to us, whether that’s in a defensive sense or an attacking sense, and then we break it down to the individual.

“The learnings are all about how we progress as a football team. We can’t chart that course according to just results because you end up jumping at shadows, because results sometimes mask true progress.

“Whilst we have been a very, very good team over the last 12-14 months, in terms of our progress, we have been under no illusions that we are nowhere near the team we want to be.

“Along the way, while we have been winning, we have still got areas to improve.

“But this group of players have made enormous jumps in their own development. That’s the encouraging thing for us, irrespective of what the outcome of a game is, they come back in here wanting to be better.”

Sead Haksabanovic, Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull have all shaken off the injuries which affected them with their international teams.

Postecoglou said: “Carl Starfelt is still out and will probably still be a couple of weeks. Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss out again. He is a little bit more advanced so we will see how he is after the weekend.

“Giakoumakis is the only one who came back from international duty with a bit of a niggle. He won’t play but we are confident he should be right after that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle saw his side fight back to earn a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw
Andy Dawson is in interim charge of Hull after the sacking of Shota Arveladze (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by…
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper takes his team to Leicester on Monday (PA)
Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job
Max Kilman can benefit from training with Diego Costa, according to Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Steven Paston/PA)
Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage
Richarlison has quickly impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Hartlepool earned a point at Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Josh Umerah brace helps Hartlepool fight back to earn point at Mansfield
Henri Lansbury (second right) scored Luton’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Worcester are currently suspended from all competitions (David Davies/PA).
Worcester’s owners hit out at players and fans as crisis club faces mass exodus

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks