Leaders Leyton Orient could have Tom James and Rob Hunt back for Newport visit

Leyton Orient pair Tom James and Rob Hunt could return to contention for the home game against Newport.
James missed last week’s win at Barrow due to a calf strain, while fellow defender Hunt had targeted a return this weekend after missing four matches through injury.
Midfielder Ant Georgiou (hamstring), defender Adam Thompson and QPR loanee Stephen Duke-McKenna are still out.
Richie Wellens’ unbeaten table-toppers are bidding for a 10th win from their first 11 league games.
Newport are hoping on-loan West Ham forward Thierry Nevers can prove his fitness.
Nevers sustained a back problem in training on Wednesday and will be monitored by boss James Rowberry.
Attacking midfielder Aaron Wildig is hoping to be back in contention after recovering from a groin injury.
Skipper Matty Dolan hurt his ankle in the recent home EFL Trophy defeat to Forest Green and will miss his second match.