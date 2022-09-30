Protester given six-week sentence for tying himself to post at Everton game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Protester given six-week sentence for tying himself to post at Everton game

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 5:24 pm
A protester has been given a six-week prison sentence after tying himself to the goal frame during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle at Goodison Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
A protester has been given a six-week prison sentence after tying himself to the goal frame during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle at Goodison Park (Richard Sellers/PA)

A climate change activist who tied himself to the goalpost during last season’s Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle has been given a six-week prison sentence.

Louis McKechnie, 21, denied aggravated trespass and going onto the playing area at the game at Goodison Park on March 17, but was found guilty at a trial at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He told the court he was hoping to save lives through his actions, which saw him use a metal-enforced zip tie to attach himself to the goalpost by his neck.

Sentencing him, District Judge Wendy Lloyd said: “I have no doubt from what you have told me that you’re passionate about your cause. Not very passionate about football, apparently.”

She said his actions were “reckless” and “potentially very dangerous”.

He was given a six-week prison sentence for aggravated trespass, but the court heard he had already served that sentence, having been in custody since July.

Simon Jones, prosecuting, said McKechnie entered the pitch at the Gwladys Street end of the ground at the beginning of the second half in the match against Newcastle.

McKechnie, wearing an orange Just Stop Oil T-shirt, was on the pitch for about 10 minutes while stewards attempted to remove him, Mr Jones said.

Footage filmed for a YouTube video showed McKechnie walking down the steps in the stand and climbing over a gate to get onto the pitch, as one fan shouted at him: “F*** off you blert.”

The court heard the match was extended by 14 minutes following the disruption and Everton scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Just Stop Oil protest
Louis McKechnie denied aggravated trespass and going onto the playing area at the game at Goodison Park but was found guilty (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Pc Colin White, who arrested McKechnie after he was carried off the pitch, told the court one supporter attempted to assault the activist.

He added: “At that time in the football season Everton were struggling so there was great frustration in the crowd already.

“When Mr McKechnie went onto the pitch and attached himself to the goalpost there was a lot of frustration, there was a lot of shouting, a lot of abuse and the occasional missile was being thrown onto the pitch in the direction of the goal.”

McKechnie told the court Just Stop Oil was a civil resistance group which wanted the Government to act to end the use of fossil fuels.

He said: “We came up with the idea of how do we get the most eyes on that name, Just Stop Oil, and of course, in this day and age, football is the biggest cultural phenomenon there is.”

The match he targeted was picked because Everton were playing Newcastle – a football team sponsored by oil company Saudi Aramco, he told the court.

McKechnie added: “Hopefully, public awareness will bring public action which might actually, if we can get the Government to listen to us, might actually save a lot of lives.

“If it’s a chance of saving a billion lives, it’s worth it no matter the odds.”

Laura O’Brien, defending, said McKechnie was responding to the climate emergency and what he believed were failing democratic processes.

She said: “While the world watches this billion-pound enterprise that is Premier League football, which people are captivated by, he is taking the message to them that we need to Just Stop Oil.”

The court heard McKechnie, who gave his address as HMP Altcourse, had previous convictions for aggravated trespass and wilfully obstructing the highway.

The protester was also given a £50 fine, or one day in detention, for going onto the playing area, made subject to a three-year football banning order and ordered to pay £500 towards prosecution costs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle saw his side fight back to earn a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw
Andy Dawson is in interim charge of Hull after the sacking of Shota Arveladze (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by…
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper takes his team to Leicester on Monday (PA)
Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job
Max Kilman can benefit from training with Diego Costa, according to Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Steven Paston/PA)
Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage
Richarlison has quickly impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Hartlepool earned a point at Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Josh Umerah brace helps Hartlepool fight back to earn point at Mansfield
Henri Lansbury (second right) scored Luton’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Worcester are currently suspended from all competitions (David Davies/PA).
Worcester’s owners hit out at players and fans as crisis club faces mass exodus

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks