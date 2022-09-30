Derek McInnes signs Kilmarnock contract extension through to 2026

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has signed a three-and-a-half-year extension to his contract on the eve of his return to Pittodrie.

The former Aberdeen manager’s new deal will tie him to Rugby Park until 2026.

McInnes took charge in January and led Killie to the cinch Championship title.

The 51-year-old told the club’s website: “I’ve known for a while that Kilmarnock is the place that I wanted to commit my future to, so I’m really pleased that the extension has now been agreed.

“Thanks to the backing of the board and the supporters, the club has come a long way since we joined forces in January and I’m looking forward to the next stage of our journey.

“With a bolstered club structure and strengthening recruitment process behind the scenes, there are plenty of reasons for Kilmarnock fans to be excited about the club’s long-term future.

“In the short term, there’s a lot of football to be played and everyone including the squad, staff and supporters will play their part.”

Phyllis McLeish, the club’s managing director, added: “Derek’s commitment to the club, alongside the recently announced structural changes, provide the foundation and stability required to implement long-term plans that will positively impact our team standing and strengthen youth pathways.

“It’s important that we establish a long-term strategy for the club, to ensure that we continue to improve on and off the park. Derek is a vital part of our projected growth and with his guidance we believe that, in time, we’ll have built a much stronger Kilmarnock for our supporters and the next generation of Killie fans.”