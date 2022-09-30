Phil Salt powers England to emphatic win over Pakistan as series goes to decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Phil Salt powers England to emphatic win over Pakistan as series goes to decider

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 7:07 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 9:15 pm
Phil Salt starred for England (K.M. ChaudaryAP)
Phil Salt starred for England (K.M. ChaudaryAP)

Phil Salt blew Pakistan away with a punishing 88 not out as England took their seven-match Twenty20 series all the way to a decider.

Needing victory to tie the scores at 3-3, and with two unsuccessful chases in a row under their belts, the tourists romped to an eight-wicket win on the back of Salt’s brilliance.

Faced with a target of 170, Salt blazed away in style to make a tricky target look inconsequential. The Lancashire opener hit three sixes and 13 fours in a 41-ball stay, easily outstripping his previous high of 57 in the format.

The tour now moves to its conclusion, with everything on the line in Lahore on Sunday.

The first ball of England’s chase set the tone but could have gone either way, Salt slashing Mohammad Nawaz for four but only after it went perilously close to the catcher at backward point.

A whip past mid-on carried less risk for the same reward but the scoring was only just getting started. Salt and Alex Hales slammed 22 off the second over, matching each other stroke for stroke with a six and four apiece off the shellshocked Shahnawaz Dahani.

Mohammad Wasim was called on to stem the flow and shipped another 17, including three fours in a row from Hales, who hung back and whacked the short stuff then drove emphatically as the length crept forward. England had 50 off the first three overs and had set a tempo that slashed the required rate dramatically.

Pakistan England Cricket
Alex Hales helped get England off to a flyer (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Shadab Khan temporarily halted the carnage when Hales (27) skied a top-edge in pursuit of another big hit, but Salt could not be tamed. He pumped Nawaz down the ground four times in the space of five deliveries, slamming the ropes on three occasions and clearing them once.

There was no going back for Salt, who sprinted to England’s third fastest half-century in just 19 deliveries then punished Aamer Jamal with a pair of cracking pulls. Dawid Malan played nicely for 26 but fell foul of a low grubber from Shadab.

By the halfway point of the chase the result was a formality, with only 41 more needed. Ben Duckett made a breezy 26 to cut off Salt’s hopes of a century, but allowed his partner to claim the winning runs with 33 balls unused.

Pakistan had earlier posted 169 for six, built around Babar Azam’s 87 not out. The captain bore a heavy burden in the absence of his usual accomplice Mohammad Rizwan – officially rested despite his hot streak of form – and lived up to expectation.

Pakistan England Cricket
Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Babar was a class apart from the rest of his team, hitting three sixes and seven fours in his 59 balls, as he gave the hosts a chance of pushing for an unassailable 4-2 series lead.

Rizwan has been a constant thorn in England’s side and without him, the Pakistan powerplay got off to a false start. The pressure began building early, as Reece Topley and David Willey both worked through cheap opening overs, and early wickets quickly followed.

Rizwan’s replacement Mohammad Haris found the shoes too big to fill, managing one clean blow for six before horribly mis-judging his angles and threading Richard Gleeson straight to short third-man.

Shan Masood was close behind, trapped on the crease as Willey rapped his knee-roll, leaving Babar to lead the way. The skipper responded by sending three of his next four balls to the boundary, jump-starting the innings to 40 for two at the end of the powerplay.

Babar had eased himself into his usual rhythm but needed support from the middle order. He managed stands of 47 and 48 with Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed, but both partnerships came to a halt thanks to an enterprising display from Sam Curran.

The all-rounder turned in handy figures of two for 26, hustling Pakistan with a selection of gently deceptive short balls and cutters. Topley saw strong figures vandalised by shipping 19 in the last over, but with Salt in inspired form that was still a drop in the ocean.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle saw his side fight back to earn a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw
Andy Dawson is in interim charge of Hull after the sacking of Shota Arveladze (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by…
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper takes his team to Leicester on Monday (PA)
Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job
Max Kilman can benefit from training with Diego Costa, according to Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Steven Paston/PA)
Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage
Richarlison has quickly impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day
Hartlepool earned a point at Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Josh Umerah brace helps Hartlepool fight back to earn point at Mansfield
Henri Lansbury (second right) scored Luton’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Worcester are currently suspended from all competitions (David Davies/PA).
Worcester’s owners hit out at players and fans as crisis club faces mass exodus

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks