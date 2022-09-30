Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 10:32 pm
Richarlison has quickly impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)
Richarlison has quickly impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has backed Richarlison to relish this weekend’s north London derby, where he will go up against countryman Gabriel Jesus.

Spurs make the short trip across the capital to Arsenal with last season’s crushing 3-0 win over the Gunners still fresh in the memory of both sides.

It saw Tottenham eventually pip their rivals to the top four and Champions League qualification but both have recruited well during the summer and now have Brazilians leading the line.

Jesus has thrived since his switch from Manchester City and Richarlison, despite his £60million price tag, has quickly made a positive impression with his new club.

“We are talking about a player that has no fear,” Conte said of Richarlison.

“I think he is a player who in every moment, also during the training sessions, shows great commitment but for sure the first thing I see in him is that he has no fear.

“He is not scared about anything. Not about the atmosphere, not about the noise and he is really strong. Into the pitch, also with the opponent, it is difficult to play against him because he has no fear.”

Richarlison will go into this fixture with a slight edge over Jesus, who was surprisingly left out of Brazil’s squad for their recent internationals with Ghana and Tunisia.

While national team boss Tite insisted Jesus remains in contention for a World Cup spot, Spurs forward Richarlison grabbed his opportunity with both hands by scoring a brace against Ghana and netting once in Tuesday’s 5-1 thrashing at the Parc des Princes.

Conte added: “We are talking about two amazing number nines and Tite is lucky because he can count on two fantastic strikers.

“To have players like this, for sure you are ready to face the World Cup with great ambition.

“Then you know very well the competition is a short competition, you have to play every three days and you need players with the same quality. You don’t take risks to drop the quality if you start with Richy, then another game you start with Jesus.

“I think we are talking about two really top players and every manager has to be happy to have this type of problem.”

Jesus has four goals already for Arsenal to highlight how quickly he has settled in London.

It comes as no surprise to Conte, who also talked up the quality of opposite number Mikel Arteta with Arsenal sitting at the Premier League summit after eight matches this season.

“I am not surprised because I know Gabriel Jesus,” the Italian pointed out.

“He is very good, he was an important player for Manchester City but the problem Manchester City had is a fantastic squad!

“Sometimes (Raheem) Sterling was on the bench, sometimes Jesus and when you want to fight to win a trophy – Premier League, Champions League or national (team) trophy – the squad has to be strong. And then every single player wants to play every game.

“Jesus wanted to go to Arsenal to play regularly. It was the same for Sterling but we are talking about top, top players that in the past were on the bench. This shows you the quality of Manchester City’s squad and this is the difference between the title contenders and the other teams.”

On Saturday’s clash, Conte added: “I know very well the rivalry exists between these two clubs. Last season happened at the end, we overcame them in the race for Champions League but it doesn’t mean they were less stronger than us.

“Now is another season. I think they want to fight for something important and Arsenal are one of the top six teams in the Premier League.

“They deserve great respect because they are working very well with Arteta for many years. They are backing him in every situation. We have great respect but we are going there to play our game and to try to do our best.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle saw his side fight back to earn a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw
Andy Dawson is in interim charge of Hull after the sacking of Shota Arveladze (Tim Goode/PA)
Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by…
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper takes his team to Leicester on Monday (PA)
Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job
Max Kilman can benefit from training with Diego Costa, according to Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Steven Paston/PA)
Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage
Hartlepool earned a point at Mansfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Josh Umerah brace helps Hartlepool fight back to earn point at Mansfield
Henri Lansbury (second right) scored Luton’s second goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory
Worcester are currently suspended from all competitions (David Davies/PA).
Worcester’s owners hit out at players and fans as crisis club faces mass exodus
Phil Salt powered England to victory over Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Phil Salt grateful for England backing after starring in big win over Pakistan

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks