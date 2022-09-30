Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 10:32 pm
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper takes his team to Leicester on Monday (PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper takes his team to Leicester on Monday (PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is not feeling the pressure despite his side enduring a torrid start to life back in the Premier League.

Forest are in the bottom three after seven games and on a four-game losing streak.

Two of those were damaging home defeats to Bournemouth and Fulham, which emphasised just how tough this league can be.

But Cooper, who delivered promotion to Forest having taken over when they were bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, says his club’s tough start has made him realise how much he loves his job.

“No, I am not feeling the pressure. Nobody likes it, it is not nice but I think it is counter-productive to think like that,” he said.

“It is more about a determination to improve, I think everyone knows how important this job is to me and how much it means to me – and that has grown.

“Having the little break and time to reflect and think, I have really realised how much it has meant to me.

“When you really care about something it really hones in on difficult times. That has been an internal feeling of how lucky and privileged I am to be here and how proud and how much it means to me.”

Cooper has yet to commit his long-term future to the club despite being offered a new contract in the aftermath of securing promotion glory.

His current deal runs out in the summer, but the 42-year-old is not losing any sleep over his contractual situation.

Steve Cooper file photo
Steve Cooper is not losing any sleep over his contract situation (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s not something I think about. Regardless of the length of contract really doesn’t change anything,” he said.

As soon as I drive into the training ground I’m not thinking for a minute about personal situations or circumstances apart from how can I be at my best today and how can I make sure I do the job to the best of my ability.

“I don’t want to sit on fences or swerve it. It’s just not something that’s on our minds.

“If there is anything keeping me up at night it’s the planning, the preparation, the work, the team selection – the normal process of getting ready for a game. I’m actually sleeping fine because I’m really happy with how the group have engaged and how they’re doing.

“Because the greater good of the club will always be more important than any individual and that’s where we’re at.”

